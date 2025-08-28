New things and improvements:
-added passenger seats to tanks
-added titles that you can select that replace your rank title (check hero customization screen to equip them)
-added camera shoulder swap mechanic (you can rebind the key in options -> keybinds)
-reworked vehicle UI to show a top view image of the vehicle with driver / passenger slots and driver / passenger names
-when entering a BOT tank as passenger you can gain control over the tank by switching to the driver seat (the BOT driver regains control when you leave the driver seat)
-disabled nicknames of passenger / drivers within the same vehicle as you as to not block the crosshair and view
-added colour back to vehicle icons
-slightly lowered opacity of in-game notifications background (flag capture, …)
-improved ragdoll physics a bit
-added dark green camo pants for Allies
-added dark grey camo pants for axis
-added aiming sensitivity slider (separate from scoped sensitivity)
-weapons now automatically instant reload when not equipped for a longer period than their required reload time
Events:
-added event progress and unlock bar
-added event token gathering tip to event pass
-added 6 Summer Heroes themed titles
-added 4 Halloween Heroes 2024 titles
-previous event passes can now be viewed in the token pass
Balance tweaks:
-burning time decreased from 5s -> 3s
-decreased direct damage from bomber backgun MG from 10 -> 5
-poison trap reload time decreased from 20s -> 15s
-TNT reload time decreased from 20s -> 15s
-recon invisibility now has 5 hit points, when a recon is hit 5 times while in stealth the invisibility breaks. Hit points slowly recharge out of combat
-recon invisibility now cleanses burning and poison on activate
Bug fixes:
-fixed team balance being disabled as host setting not working
-fixed pistol reloading animation sounds
-fixed tank actionbar turret fire icon bend
-fixed switch vehicle seats keybind not working
-fixed bug that caused planes to not be swappable anymore using the vehicle swap board
-fixed bug that caused backseat gun on bomber to remain after the bomber has blown up on the runway
-fixed plane rockets behaving strange when fired very close to an obstacle such as an enemy plane
-fixed hatch shadow on panzer texture
-fixed bot randomized hair style
-fixed bot randomized eye color
-fixed jitter when moving forward and backward
-fixed lightbake not working on PP
-fixed disconnect / kick / ban popup text overflowing widget
-fixed motorbike exit exploit to get into buildings
