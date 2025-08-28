New things and improvements:

-added passenger seats to tanks

-added titles that you can select that replace your rank title (check hero customization screen to equip them)

-added camera shoulder swap mechanic (you can rebind the key in options -> keybinds)

-reworked vehicle UI to show a top view image of the vehicle with driver / passenger slots and driver / passenger names

-when entering a BOT tank as passenger you can gain control over the tank by switching to the driver seat (the BOT driver regains control when you leave the driver seat)

-disabled nicknames of passenger / drivers within the same vehicle as you as to not block the crosshair and view

-added colour back to vehicle icons

-slightly lowered opacity of in-game notifications background (flag capture, …)

-improved ragdoll physics a bit

-added dark green camo pants for Allies

-added dark grey camo pants for axis

-added aiming sensitivity slider (separate from scoped sensitivity)

-weapons now automatically instant reload when not equipped for a longer period than their required reload time



Events:

-added event progress and unlock bar

-added event token gathering tip to event pass

-added 6 Summer Heroes themed titles

-added 4 Halloween Heroes 2024 titles

-previous event passes can now be viewed in the token pass



Balance tweaks:

-burning time decreased from 5s -> 3s

-decreased direct damage from bomber backgun MG from 10 -> 5

-poison trap reload time decreased from 20s -> 15s

-TNT reload time decreased from 20s -> 15s

-recon invisibility now has 5 hit points, when a recon is hit 5 times while in stealth the invisibility breaks. Hit points slowly recharge out of combat

-recon invisibility now cleanses burning and poison on activate



Bug fixes:

-fixed team balance being disabled as host setting not working

-fixed pistol reloading animation sounds

-fixed tank actionbar turret fire icon bend

-fixed switch vehicle seats keybind not working

-fixed bug that caused planes to not be swappable anymore using the vehicle swap board

-fixed bug that caused backseat gun on bomber to remain after the bomber has blown up on the runway

-fixed plane rockets behaving strange when fired very close to an obstacle such as an enemy plane

-fixed hatch shadow on panzer texture

-fixed bot randomized hair style

-fixed bot randomized eye color

-fixed jitter when moving forward and backward

-fixed lightbake not working on PP

-fixed disconnect / kick / ban popup text overflowing widget

-fixed motorbike exit exploit to get into buildings