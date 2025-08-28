Key Improvements:

Play with or against bots in private doubles matches



Practice doubles with 3 bots in the home area



New rackets for Pickleball, Spinminton, and Table Tennis



Customize the properties of any racket you own



Expanded avatar customization options in the shop



Redesigned court placement — no more recentering



Performance and networking optimizations



Regional public clubs for smoother online play



A revamped first-time user experience



Improved bot animations for smoother, less buggy visuals



Hi Athletes,We’re excited to bring you a fresh update packed with quality-of-life improvements and new ways to play. Introducing the, a celebration of self-expression, smoother onboarding, and smarter ways to team up!One of the most requested features is finally here: you can now add bots to doubles matches! Play with friends against bots, or have a bot join your team against your friends.Take your game to the next level with brand-new rackets for your favorite sports.andnow all support custom rackets that can be modified to fit your playstyle!Enjoy the update, and don't forget to check the shop for all-new rackets and avatar gear!More info and news can be found on the Racket Club discord. Come be a part of the community!Thanks for helping us build a stronger foundation, we’ll see you on the court 🎾