28 August 2025 Build 19775038 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Athletes,
We’re excited to bring you a fresh update packed with quality-of-life improvements and new ways to play. Introducing the Foundations Update, a celebration of self-expression, smoother onboarding, and smarter ways to team up!

Team Up with Bots – Now Available in Doubles
One of the most requested features is finally here: you can now add bots to doubles matches! Play with friends against bots, or have a bot join your team against your friends.

Custom Racket Expansion – Now Across All Sports
Take your game to the next level with brand-new rackets for your favorite sports.
Pickleball, Spinminton, Box Tennis, and Table Tennis now all support custom rackets that can be modified to fit your playstyle!

Key Improvements:

  • Play with or against bots in private doubles matches
  • Practice doubles with 3 bots in the home area
  • New rackets for Pickleball, Spinminton, and Table Tennis
  • Customize the properties of any racket you own
  • Expanded avatar customization options in the shop
  • Redesigned court placement — no more recentering
  • Performance and networking optimizations
  • Regional public clubs for smoother online play
  • A revamped first-time user experience
  • Improved bot animations for smoother, less buggy visuals

Enjoy the update, and don't forget to check the shop for all-new rackets and avatar gear!

More info and news can be found on the Racket Club discord. Come be a part of the community!
Thanks for helping us build a stronger foundation, we’ll see you on the court 🎾

