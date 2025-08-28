We’re excited to bring you a fresh update packed with quality-of-life improvements and new ways to play. Introducing the Foundations Update, a celebration of self-expression, smoother onboarding, and smarter ways to team up!
Team Up with Bots – Now Available in Doubles
One of the most requested features is finally here: you can now add bots to doubles matches! Play with friends against bots, or have a bot join your team against your friends.
Custom Racket Expansion – Now Across All Sports
Take your game to the next level with brand-new rackets for your favorite sports.
Pickleball, Spinminton, Box Tennis, and Table Tennis now all support custom rackets that can be modified to fit your playstyle!
Key Improvements:
- Play with or against bots in private doubles matches
- Practice doubles with 3 bots in the home area
- New rackets for Pickleball, Spinminton, and Table Tennis
- Customize the properties of any racket you own
- Expanded avatar customization options in the shop
- Redesigned court placement — no more recentering
- Performance and networking optimizations
- Regional public clubs for smoother online play
- A revamped first-time user experience
- Improved bot animations for smoother, less buggy visuals
Enjoy the update, and don't forget to check the shop for all-new rackets and avatar gear!
More info and news can be found on the Racket Club discord. Come be a part of the community!
Thanks for helping us build a stronger foundation, we’ll see you on the court 🎾
Changed files in this update