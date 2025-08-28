English##########Content################[Guide to Monster Hunting]New Category: Werewolf[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Werewolf.[Captain Nameless]He got his own song: The Nameless Captain[The Nameless Captain]The song will play during the quest < > when you meet him for the first time.[The Nameless Captain]The song will play during the interaction between Captain Nameless and Diana in the House Near the Paddy Field.[Boombox]Added Game BGM: The Nameless Captain[Boombox]New Feature: You can now decide if battles shall interrupt the current playing BGM. (That means you can defeat all your enemies in your favorite BGM.)简体中文##########Content################【怪物狩猎指南】新分类：狼人【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狼人的条目【无名队长】他现在有了一首自己的歌：无名的队长【无名的队长】这首歌会在《你好，陌生人》任务中你首次遇到他时播放。【无名的队长】这首歌会在水田近家，无名队长和戴安娜发生交互时播放。【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：无名的队长【音乐播放器】新功能：你现在可以决定战斗是否会中断正在播放的音乐。（这意味着你可以在你最喜欢的BGM中干掉所有的敌人。）Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场