Update, Version 20250828
English
##########Content################
[Guide to Monster Hunting]New Category: Werewolf
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Werewolf.
[Captain Nameless]He got his own song: The Nameless Captain
[The Nameless Captain]The song will play during the quest <<Hello Stranger>> when you meet him for the first time.
[The Nameless Captain]The song will play during the interaction between Captain Nameless and Diana in the House Near the Paddy Field.
[Boombox]Added Game BGM: The Nameless Captain
[Boombox]New Feature: You can now decide if battles shall interrupt the current playing BGM. (That means you can defeat all your enemies in your favorite BGM.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【怪物狩猎指南】新分类：狼人
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狼人的条目
【无名队长】他现在有了一首自己的歌：无名的队长
【无名的队长】这首歌会在《你好，陌生人》任务中你首次遇到他时播放。
【无名的队长】这首歌会在水田近家，无名队长和戴安娜发生交互时播放。
【音乐播放器】加入了游戏BGM：无名的队长
【音乐播放器】新功能：你现在可以决定战斗是否会中断正在播放的音乐。（这意味着你可以在你最喜欢的BGM中干掉所有的敌人。）
