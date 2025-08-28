Level 30 | 2 New Zones | Mounts | Banking System | 18 New Abilities
Here is what you can expect from this Patch:
Max Level increased to 30
2 New Zones to complete the story of the Cerulean Forest
First iteration of Mounts
New passive and active abilities
Bank System
General bugfixes and UI improvements
Gameplay Changes:
Increased mob strength in new zones - they deal more damage and have more HP
Reduced spawn rate of these stronger mobs to balance traveling through the zone
Added Bubulle Bank to Azura and Methylvale towns - you have 60 slots to begin with and you can buy more slots with in-game gold up to 120 slots
Reminder from last patch: Your character now no longer rotates to your nearest target, instead you have to turn your character so you can hit enemies
Increase all spell rank upgrades to rank 10 to allow you for more focused builds
Side Quests now also have markers on the map to show where your objective is located
Added new keybind option in settings for mounting up - Mounts have a cast time and you will be interrupted if attacked. You will be dismounted if you're hit a few times or if you cast an ability (you can still use potions while in mount form)
Cerulean Forest North and North East:
Complete the final leg of the Cerulean Forest story within these 2 zones
Meet new and interesting characters across the Forest and help them with their objectives
New major boss in the form of the Shtunking
Unlock the first ever mount in the game by completing the quest "Ancient Techniques" allowing you to transform into the Almighty Chicken form
Harvest new materials which give you more materials per harvest including things like Life and Mana flowers
New Abilities:
Warrior:
Relentless Endurance - Each time you kill an enemy your Health regeneration is increased by X for 10 seconds.
Vampiric Strikes - Your Slash now heals for X% damage done.
Final Stand - If an attack would reduce you to 0 Health, instead heal X% Maximum Health.
Rupture - Slam your weapon to the ground releasing a shockwave dealing X damage in an area around you.
Open Wound - Open the wounds of your foes to deal X damage x Bleed stacks and increases danage done by Bleeds by 5% for 10 seconds.
Bone Shatter - Crush the bones of your enemies and deal X damage, increasing their damage taken by 5% for 10 seconds.
Mage:
Cauterize - If a target is ablaze within 10 units of you, restore X Health per second.
Arcane Endurance - While Mage Shield is active heal based on X% of your total Mana each second.
Cold Shoulder - If you get hit while your Mage Shield is active stun enemies for 0.5 seconds. Restore X Shield per second.
Ice Beam - Embrace the Frost Dragon and project a deadly beam of Frost dealing X damage to the first target hit and consuming 2% Maximum Mana per second.
Arcane Shards - Manifest the Arcane itself into multiple projectiles hitting up to 5 enemies dealing X damage per shard.
Burning Nova - Burn the air around you dealing X damage, deals more damage based on how many enemies are affected by Blaze by X% up to X%.
Ranger:
Into The Fray - While Entangling Block is active you heal X Health Per Second.
Leeching Poison - If more than one target is affected by your Poison heal X Health Per Second for the duration.
BunkerDown - Standing still for more than 3 seconds restores X Health Per Second while standing still.
Assassinate - Slash your target with great force dealing X damage, Assassinate deals 50% more damage to enemies above 90% and under 10%.
Lesion - Focus your shot on a targets wound dealing X damage times poison stacks on the target. Increases damage done by poisons by 5% for 5 seconds.
Killshot - Pull your bow for 2 seconds, dealing X to the target you have marked for death. If the target is Crowd Controlled, they take an extra 20% damage.
Bugfixes:
Fixed server lag issues that were caused by mob animations
Fixed rings not getting equipped when using Auto-Select option in inventory
Fixed War Mode UI
Fixed multiple visual issues regarding spells, like leaving fragments stuck on enemies
