2 New Zones to complete the story of the Cerulean Forest

Increased mob strength in new zones - they deal more damage and have more HP

Reduced spawn rate of these stronger mobs to balance traveling through the zone

Added Bubulle Bank to Azura and Methylvale towns - you have 60 slots to begin with and you can buy more slots with in-game gold up to 120 slots

Reminder from last patch: Your character now no longer rotates to your nearest target, instead you have to turn your character so you can hit enemies

Increase all spell rank upgrades to rank 10 to allow you for more focused builds

Side Quests now also have markers on the map to show where your objective is located