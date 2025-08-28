Bow Update!
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings with it long-range weapons, as well as some changes:
- New weapon: bow (5 bows, 2 of which are magical)
- Ability to clear save slots
- Initial language of the application: English
- Many small fixes and adjustments
I am happy to try and create new content for the world of Wild Script!
