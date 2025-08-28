 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19774994 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


This update brings with it long-range weapons, as well as some changes:

- New weapon: bow (5 bows, 2 of which are magical)
- Ability to clear save slots
- Initial language of the application: English
- Many small fixes and adjustments

I am happy to try and create new content for the world of Wild Script!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3173971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link