Dear players,

We're excited to announce a new update for Lustful Fingers, focusing on stability and user experience improvements.

Oil System Fixes: We've resolved several critical bugs related to the oil system, including issues that caused FPS drops and NullReferenceException errors. You should now experience a much smoother and more reliable pouring and painting experience.

Performance Enhancements: In addition to the oil system, we've implemented general performance improvements to ensure a more stable framerate throughout your gameplay session.

"Eye" Button is Back: The "Eye" button, which allows you to visit clients, has been restored to full functionality after its recent maintenance. All previous problems associated with the button have been fixed.

Thank you for your patience and continued support! The Lustful Fingers Team