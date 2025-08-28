Thank you to everybody that has been playing the game and providing valuable feedback!
Here are some minor changes we have made in the latest update:
- Added an option for display resolutions to the settings menu
- Fixed an issue with moving the camera for resolution aspect ratios other than 16:9
- Fixed an issue with leaderboards not loading in some cases
Update Notes for August 28th (v1.0.1)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3215121
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3215122
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3215123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update