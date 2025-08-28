 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19774958 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you to everybody that has been playing the game and providing valuable feedback!

Here are some minor changes we have made in the latest update:
- Added an option for display resolutions to the settings menu
- Fixed an issue with moving the camera for resolution aspect ratios other than 16:9
- Fixed an issue with leaderboards not loading in some cases

