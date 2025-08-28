Special Thanks: Fan Art Contest Winner We’re thrilled to showcase the incredible work of our Fan Art Contest winner, whose stunning piece now replaces the AI-generated art on the Kidrooms Puzzle. The talent in our community blew us away! Choosing just one winner was incredibly tough due to the flood of amazing submissions! A huge thank you to everyone who participated. Your creativity inspires us. While we could only pick one for the Kidrooms Puzzle, we’ve incorporated more of your fantastic artwork into other parts of the level. Keep those creative juices flowing!

Hello, The Classrooms explorers! Patch 0.7.1 is here with exciting new features, gameplay tweaks, and performance improvements to make your journey through the eerie halls even more thrilling. Here’s what’s new in this update:

Joey Enhancements

Joey has various emotes, including a belly rub request—yes, you can finally pet the dog!

Joey will even piss Super Joey has tentacles

Improved Angry Joey’s run animation for a more menacing look.

Joey no longer looks at the player when blind

Entity Enhancements

Arachnophone Fixes: Fixed Arachnophone phasing through doors. Hitting it anywhere now makes it hide, giving you more control in encounters.

Door Interactions: Entities breaking doors now send them flying more consistently for a more satisfying effect. Entities can now break the Janitor Door after you unlock it, ramping up the tension.

Gameplay Improvements

Crouch Jumping: Added crouch jumping for more dynamic movement options.

Toggle Sprint: Introduced a toggle sprint option for smoother control during intense moments.

Library Books: Books in the Library now stack, making inventory management easier.

Hiding Safety: Most entities can no longer kill you while you’re hiding in a locker, giving you a safer breather.

VHS Tapes: Disabled VHS corruption when using vents and removed player collisions with VHS tapes for seamless navigation.

Visual & Art Updates

Kidrooms Puzzle Art: Replaced AI-generated art on the Kidrooms Puzzle with the winning entry from our Fan Art Contest.

Poolrooms Secret Area: Added artwork from a previous Fan Art Contest winner to a secret area in the Poolrooms—keep an eye out!

Entity Visual Fix: Fixed an issue where ??? wasn’t looking at you vertically, improving immersion.

Performance & Optimization

Improved Culling: Enhanced culling systems for better performance, ensuring smoother gameplay across various hardware.

Known Issue: Version in Main Menu says 0.7.0 instead of 0.7.1

Thank you for your continued support and creativity, especially to our talented community for the amazing fan art! We’re thrilled to keep refining The Classrooms based on your feedback. Share your thoughts on Steam and Discord, and happy exploring (and dog-petting)!