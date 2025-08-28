Commanders! 🫡



The wait is over. After weeks of work, we’re dropping a major update with two new bombshells that will shake up the battlefield! 💣💥



Monsters can now emerge from underground pits! 👹🕳️



Until now, dead ends would remain empty for the entirety of a game.



That's over now: when a dead end is created, it automatically fills with a monster pit! We’ve introduced more than a dozen unique pits with special powers for even more gameplay!



Two new buildings to bend luck in your favor! 🤞🍀



The amplifier and attenuator are making their debut in the game. With these special buildings, you can now make the appearance of a particular building more or less likely. Even more strategy and control in store for you, commander! 🔀



And with that comes a brand-new tool: live damage ranking. 📊✅



With this tool, one click is all it takes to see which towers are carrying your defense, and find the ones that are underperforming.



Full patch details below: ⬇️



Additions / Improvements: ✨

- Foes Pits now appears when a path leads to a fully enclosed dead-end.

- Two new buildings, Attenuator and Amplifier, allow to influence the Reinforcement rewards

- New doctrines Attenuator deployment I&II, Amplifier deployment I&II, granting Attenuators and Amplifiers

- New platform shapes! Irregular platforms can be gained through doctrines, Pits and more.

- Damage display widget

- Grenadiers and tank leaving the battlefield by an Entry point are now fully respawned from HQ (no more damage loss)

- New doctrine Pit Surveillance

- New doctrine Atypical delivery

- Newly spawned Neutral buildings are glowing until next wave or activated

- It is now possible to click on elements while reviewing your final position in game over

- Random commander option now allows to specify a faction

- Add Disable Screenshake Option



Balance Changes: ⚖️

- Increased Epsilon Axiom HP bonus from 15% to 25%

- Decreased Imperial fervor bonus from 2% to 1%

- Omega emitter now gets +5% Damage each traveled square (resets each shot)

- Reworked Lieutenant Delven, now a specialist of Pits

- Super heavy pulse cannon - Overloading cells now gives +300% Damage instead of 600% but -does not cause a Reload speed malus

- Experimental heavy pulse - Focused energy now gives +300% Damage instead of 600% but does not cause a Reload speed malus

- Increased Experimental heavy pulse - Collective experiment rate of fire bonus from 10% to 25%



Bug fixes: 👾

- Fixed an issue removing Detection from buildings

- Fixed an issue giving a Zone impossible to place

- Fixed an issue with Lions of Ravelski resulting in a never ending wave with no foes

- Fixed an issue in Endless, triggering three reveals at once

- Fixed an issue sometimes removing Reload speed bonuses when upgrading to a new weapon

- Fixed a condition which caused progression loss in rare situations

