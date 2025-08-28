Commanders! 🫡
The wait is over. After weeks of work, we’re dropping a major update with two new bombshells that will shake up the battlefield! 💣💥
Monsters can now emerge from underground pits! 👹🕳️
Until now, dead ends would remain empty for the entirety of a game.
That's over now: when a dead end is created, it automatically fills with a monster pit! We’ve introduced more than a dozen unique pits with special powers for even more gameplay!
Two new buildings to bend luck in your favor! 🤞🍀
The amplifier and attenuator are making their debut in the game. With these special buildings, you can now make the appearance of a particular building more or less likely. Even more strategy and control in store for you, commander! 🔀
And with that comes a brand-new tool: live damage ranking. 📊✅
With this tool, one click is all it takes to see which towers are carrying your defense, and find the ones that are underperforming.
Full patch details below: ⬇️
Additions / Improvements: ✨
- Foes Pits now appears when a path leads to a fully enclosed dead-end.
- Two new buildings, Attenuator and Amplifier, allow to influence the Reinforcement rewards
- New doctrines Attenuator deployment I&II, Amplifier deployment I&II, granting Attenuators and Amplifiers
- New platform shapes! Irregular platforms can be gained through doctrines, Pits and more.
- Damage display widget
- Grenadiers and tank leaving the battlefield by an Entry point are now fully respawned from HQ (no more damage loss)
- New doctrine Pit Surveillance
- New doctrine Atypical delivery
- Newly spawned Neutral buildings are glowing until next wave or activated
- It is now possible to click on elements while reviewing your final position in game over
- Random commander option now allows to specify a faction
- Add Disable Screenshake Option
Balance Changes: ⚖️
- Increased Epsilon Axiom HP bonus from 15% to 25%
- Decreased Imperial fervor bonus from 2% to 1%
- Omega emitter now gets +5% Damage each traveled square (resets each shot)
- Reworked Lieutenant Delven, now a specialist of Pits
- Super heavy pulse cannon - Overloading cells now gives +300% Damage instead of 600% but -does not cause a Reload speed malus
- Experimental heavy pulse - Focused energy now gives +300% Damage instead of 600% but does not cause a Reload speed malus
- Increased Experimental heavy pulse - Collective experiment rate of fire bonus from 10% to 25%
Bug fixes: 👾
- Fixed an issue removing Detection from buildings
- Fixed an issue giving a Zone impossible to place
- Fixed an issue with Lions of Ravelski resulting in a never ending wave with no foes
- Fixed an issue in Endless, triggering three reveals at once
- Fixed an issue sometimes removing Reload speed bonuses when upgrading to a new weapon
- Fixed a condition which caused progression loss in rare situations
