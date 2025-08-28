Update 8 - August 28, 2025

Fixed bug that had warmup players getting stuck skating where they were standing and unable to move. Was caused when trying to pass to the goalie during warmup which threw an error and would not get fixed until starting the game or getting hit by teammates



Fixed bug where if a player was controlling the goalie when a fight was started they would completely lose their ability to control a player for the rest of the game



Upgraded Unity game engine version we are working in



Update 8 - August 28, 2025Hey all,Thanks to those who have been playing and sending through their feedback! We are loving to hear your thoughts and doing our best to implement changes while completing the rest of the game through this Early Access period.The following changes have been added with today’s update:Thanks,ChrisFounder-Game DeveloperTreewood Games