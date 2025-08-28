Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 141 (R141), we offer schoolbooks or hooky.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
* Ravalox's R141 Update
* Release 141 Patch Notes
* Latest News and Q&A in the Second August Livestream
* Sale Events
* Release 141 Subscriber Login Rewards
* September Login Rewards
* Crown Store Updates
* Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
* Streaming Program
* Upcoming Release Dates
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
Play Release 141!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Windows Depot Depot 326161
- Loading history…
macOS Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues OSX Depot Depot 326162
- Loading history…
Linux Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Linux Depot Depot 326163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update