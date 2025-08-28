 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19774808
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – v1.1.4

Appearance Customization

  • You can now change the colour of your clothes and hair at the fireplace in-game.
    Simply interact with the fireplace using E to open the customization menu.

Optimization

  • Further improvements made for Vulkan performance, with a particular focus on potential AMD and Steam Deck performance gains.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where startup music would blast at max volume for 1 second before switching to your saved audio settings.
    This will no longer blow your ears up!

  • Fixed a replication issue with the worm enemy where it would fail to spawn on clients in multiplayer sessions.

In Progress

  • I’m actively working on a brand-new level featuring a whole new set of purchasable upgrades.

  • This will arrive as a free content update once it’s ready.

Thank You!!

I’m a solo developer, and I deeply appreciate all of you who’ve supported me through the launch of my first game. Your patience and encouragement mean the world, thank you!

