29 August 2025 Build 19774781 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Features
    • Multiple Shortcut Bars
    • Wall Mesh and Barrel Default Colors in Color Picker
    • Allowed IDPA WSB to use Generate button on Page 2
    • Better Build List paper and modifier handling
    • Added Prop name to tooltip for shortcut icons

  • New Props
    • Metal Shed (Medium and Small)
    • Wooden Garden Shed
    • Dog House
    • New Shooting Boxes (4x4, 3x3, 1mx1m)
    • Steel plate with stand from IPSC Nats 2025

  • Bug Fixes
    • Added "Best X hits on paper, and steel must fall to score" back to the default WSB template
    • Fixed Change All Text Color issue with Color Picker
    • Fixed material for cooper tunnel

