- New Features
- Multiple Shortcut Bars
- Wall Mesh and Barrel Default Colors in Color Picker
- Allowed IDPA WSB to use Generate button on Page 2
- Better Build List paper and modifier handling
- Added Prop name to tooltip for shortcut icons
- New Props
- Metal Shed (Medium and Small)
- Wooden Garden Shed
- Dog House
- New Shooting Boxes (4x4, 3x3, 1mx1m)
- Steel plate with stand from IPSC Nats 2025
- Bug Fixes
- Added "Best X hits on paper, and steel must fall to score" back to the default WSB template
- Fixed Change All Text Color issue with Color Picker
- Fixed material for cooper tunnel
