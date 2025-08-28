 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19774765 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Urists,

It's Alexandra here with patch 52.04 to fix issues with armies/squads travelling. We're sorry this was such a pain to deal with in-game, it was a nasty bug. There's also some other fixes in there. The team's focus for September is continuing with the siege update. We will have more news and details to share soon.

New Single Release


Dabu and Simon Swerwer just released the new single, a remastered and reimagined rendition of "Danger Room" using the original recordings. The cover art is also by Dwarf Fortress pixel artist Carolyn. This track will also be making its way into the game soon. Give it a listen:



Release notes for 52.04:


General updates
  • Fixed issue with squads/armies breaking into groups and not rejoining.
  • Mod upload doesn't clobber info.txt.
  • Fixes a crash when choosing clothing sizes in workshop.
  • Fixed out-of-bounds error in army processing.
  • Fixed out-of-bounds error in transformed units.
  • Fixed armies deleting items improperly.
  • Fixes a potential crash in wrestling.
  • Fixed issue with plant processing job specifiers being ignored.
  • Mill job plant can be specified.
  • Makes the "placing lakes and minerals" stage of worldgen significantly faster.
  • Moods using bars try to use metal now.
  • Animal people no longer inherit meandering from their base creature.


See you in the next one,

Alexandra

Changed files in this update

