Today, we are introducing a reskinned version of Grim’s map. Going back to its root, Grim will now be experienced on Earth. Grim started development years ago, as a passion project by its one and only dev - Spoonfed. Back in the days, closed testing happened on this planet - Earth. A lot of memories were created and today, we are moving back to Earth to enhance your experience as a player.

Why changing the map?

Technically, we are keeping the same map layout, but reskinned it to Earth. Mars is a very monotone planet in its color palette. On top of that, it creates a challenging environment that is very POI focused due to the oxygen management and resources location. We believe that Earth is a much more user-friendly approach to a genre that is already very challenging.

What does that mean for Mars?

We decided to part way with Mars. The reason is that we need to focus our effort on a single map at the time given the scale of the team. We believe there is more potential to the Earth version, so we will focus on it for the foreseeable future.

What does that mean for the future?

While we don’t have a public roadmap to share, we did tease a few items on the discord (join us! Link below). They are still being worked on and we will share progress on our discord when anything is getting close to being released. Remember that this is a single dev effort, so things may take time. But we are committed to our vision of Grim VR.

We hope you appreciate this new map as much as we did during the testing.

Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, see features before they are out, find a group and/or get help and tips!

discord.gg/GrimVR





# Build (0.10.9)

Mars map has been removed from the game

Earth map reskin of mars added

Fixed an issue where clothing items could be deleted when swapping under certain conditions

Fixed a server crash with AI perception updates on respawn

Fixed OpenXR reporting the Quest Pro and Quest 3 as unknown devices

Fixed adding items sometimes causes items to go over their max stack limits

Fixed a consume sound being played on character initialization

Fixed gripped items not dropping properly on death

Fixed item notifications displaying incorrect count when adding item to inventory

Fixed hazmat and space suit spawn chance being doubled in the loot table

Fixed melee condition reduction being too high against Sleeping Bag, Bed, Campfire, Small/Large Storages, and Tool Cupboard

Fixed grippables net culling before player causing desync

Fixed net owner not being cleared on grippables after death

Fixed net owner not being cleared when an item is dropped and stops simulation

Fixed a server crash when setting a player hostile during damage

Fixed being able to move items into loot crates/scientists inventory slots

Fixed grenades not doing damage under certain conditions

Fixed crafted and vending items spawning with full ammo when no inventory space is found

Fixed Large Furnace missing it's fuel slot restrictions

Fixed items being destroyed when adding them to inventory and there is still a left over amount

Fixed physical materials not working correctly on the landscape

Fixed AI harvesting only reducing the harvest amount if an item was successfully added

Fixed floor checks when spawning causing player to be locked in place for a few seconds

Fixed weapons shooting after death under certain conditions

Fixed explosives not showing who a player was killed by

Fixed explosives triggering hostile timer when killing yourself

Fixed grip inputs still trying to fire after death

Fixed some issues with ownership of grippables after death

Fixed client out of date messages when more than one non-live server is running

Fixed grenades applying damage through walls

Fixed grip priorities causing attachments and other grippables being difficult to grab

Fixed repair bench not updating properly after the repair has finished

Fixed research table not updating properly after the research has finished

Added the following items to the Item Database:

Torch Campfire Hazmat Suit Burlap Gloves Burlap Headwrap Burlap Shoes Burlap Shirt Burlap Trousers Shirt Snow Jacket Shorts Tank Top T-Shirt Longsleeve T-Shirt Pants Jacket Hoodie Boots Baseball Cap Bandana Mask Leather Gloves Gas Mask Beenie Hat Jorts Shotgun Trap Flashlight Flare Bean can Grenade Small Stash Satchel Charge