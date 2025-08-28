 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19774742 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, we are introducing a reskinned version of Grim’s map. Going back to its root, Grim will now be experienced on Earth. Grim started development years ago, as a passion project by its one and only dev - Spoonfed. Back in the days, closed testing happened on this planet - Earth. A lot of memories were created and today, we are moving back to Earth to enhance your experience as a player.

Why changing the map?

Technically, we are keeping the same map layout, but reskinned it to Earth. Mars is a very monotone planet in its color palette. On top of that, it creates a challenging environment that is very POI focused due to the oxygen management and resources location. We believe that Earth is a much more user-friendly approach to a genre that is already very challenging.

What does that mean for Mars?

We decided to part way with Mars. The reason is that we need to focus our effort on a single map at the time given the scale of the team. We believe there is more potential to the Earth version, so we will focus on it for the foreseeable future.

What does that mean for the future?

While we don’t have a public roadmap to share, we did tease a few items on the discord (join us! Link below). They are still being worked on and we will share progress on our discord when anything is getting close to being released. Remember that this is a single dev effort, so things may take time. But we are committed to our vision of Grim VR.

We hope you appreciate this new map as much as we did during the testing.

Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, see features before they are out, find a group and/or get help and tips!

discord.gg/GrimVR



# Build (0.10.9)

  • Mars map has been removed from the game

  • Earth map reskin of mars added

  • Fixed an issue where clothing items could be deleted when swapping under certain conditions

  • Fixed a server crash with AI perception updates on respawn

  • Fixed OpenXR reporting the Quest Pro and Quest 3 as unknown devices

  • Fixed adding items sometimes causes items to go over their max stack limits

  • Fixed a consume sound being played on character initialization

  • Fixed gripped items not dropping properly on death

  • Fixed item notifications displaying incorrect count when adding item to inventory

  • Fixed hazmat and space suit spawn chance being doubled in the loot table

  • Fixed melee condition reduction being too high against Sleeping Bag, Bed, Campfire, Small/Large Storages, and Tool Cupboard

  • Fixed grippables net culling before player causing desync

  • Fixed net owner not being cleared on grippables after death

  • Fixed net owner not being cleared when an item is dropped and stops simulation

  • Fixed a server crash when setting a player hostile during damage

  • Fixed being able to move items into loot crates/scientists inventory slots

  • Fixed grenades not doing damage under certain conditions

  • Fixed crafted and vending items spawning with full ammo when no inventory space is found

  • Fixed Large Furnace missing it's fuel slot restrictions

  • Fixed items being destroyed when adding them to inventory and there is still a left over amount

  • Fixed physical materials not working correctly on the landscape

  • Fixed AI harvesting only reducing the harvest amount if an item was successfully added

  • Fixed floor checks when spawning causing player to be locked in place for a few seconds

  • Fixed weapons shooting after death under certain conditions

  • Fixed explosives not showing who a player was killed by

  • Fixed explosives triggering hostile timer when killing yourself

  • Fixed grip inputs still trying to fire after death

  • Fixed some issues with ownership of grippables after death

  • Fixed client out of date messages when more than one non-live server is running

  • Fixed grenades applying damage through walls

  • Fixed grip priorities causing attachments and other grippables being difficult to grab

  • Fixed repair bench not updating properly after the repair has finished

  • Fixed research table not updating properly after the research has finished

  • Added the following items to the Item Database:

  1. Torch

  2. Campfire

  3. Hazmat Suit

  4. Burlap Gloves

  5. Burlap Headwrap

  6. Burlap Shoes

  7. Burlap Shirt

  8. Burlap Trousers

  9. Shirt

  10. Snow Jacket

  11. Shorts

  12. Tank Top

  13. T-Shirt

  14. Longsleeve T-Shirt

  15. Pants

  16. Jacket

  17. Hoodie

  18. Boots

  19. Baseball Cap

  20. Bandana Mask

  21. Leather Gloves

  22. Gas Mask

  23. Beenie Hat

  24. Jorts

  25. Shotgun Trap

  26. Flashlight

  27. Flare

  28. Bean can Grenade

  29. Small Stash

  30. Satchel Charge

  • Added an Elite Tier Crate spawn to red room

  • Added another 50% spawn chance Elite Tier Crate to red room

  • Added stats displays for clothing items in their items details panel

  • Added a current percentage of protection for non projectile/melee clothing stats to the player display

  • Added new splash loading screens to replace the Mars loading screens

  • Added haptic effects for gripping/dropping

  • Added hover looting (Items can be hover looted while holding the quick slot button on either controller)

  • Airdrops are now pooled to prevent supply signals from overloading the server

  • Clothing can now be unequipped by selecting the slot

  • Clothing items can now be looted off sleepers/death bags by pressing trigger or hover looting, instead of having to drag them

  • Shotgun Trap can now be purchased at outpost

  • Beds are no longer affected by the sleeping bag radius cooldown

  • Increased Rocket spawn chance from 2% to 6%

  • Decreased Timed Explosive Charge spawn chance from 14% to 7%

  • Increased light range of weapon flashlight

  • Reduced the auto turrets max firing range to 20 meters, sight range is still 30 meters

  • Newly powered Auto Turrets will now disable if there are more than 6 activated within 40 meters of each other

  • Increased net priority of core build parts to help prevent them from not loading fast enough for saturated connections

  • Increased the blast radius of Timed Explosive Charge

  • Moved Timed Explosive Charge to the tool category in the crafting menu

  • Refactor Timed Explosive Charge damage multipliers

  • Timed Explosive Charge and Satchel Charge will no longer kill players/sleepers through walls

  • Arrows now have a 15% chance to break when impacting

  • Supply drop rate has been reduced from every three hours to every hour

  • Increased brightness for Steam VR based headsets

  • Various server and client performance optimizations

