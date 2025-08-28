Today, we are introducing a reskinned version of Grim’s map. Going back to its root, Grim will now be experienced on Earth. Grim started development years ago, as a passion project by its one and only dev - Spoonfed. Back in the days, closed testing happened on this planet - Earth. A lot of memories were created and today, we are moving back to Earth to enhance your experience as a player.
Why changing the map?
Technically, we are keeping the same map layout, but reskinned it to Earth. Mars is a very monotone planet in its color palette. On top of that, it creates a challenging environment that is very POI focused due to the oxygen management and resources location. We believe that Earth is a much more user-friendly approach to a genre that is already very challenging.
What does that mean for Mars?
We decided to part way with Mars. The reason is that we need to focus our effort on a single map at the time given the scale of the team. We believe there is more potential to the Earth version, so we will focus on it for the foreseeable future.
What does that mean for the future?
While we don’t have a public roadmap to share, we did tease a few items on the discord (join us! Link below). They are still being worked on and we will share progress on our discord when anything is getting close to being released. Remember that this is a single dev effort, so things may take time. But we are committed to our vision of Grim VR.
We hope you appreciate this new map as much as we did during the testing.
Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, see features before they are out, find a group and/or get help and tips!
# Build (0.10.9)
Mars map has been removed from the game
Earth map reskin of mars added
Fixed an issue where clothing items could be deleted when swapping under certain conditions
Fixed a server crash with AI perception updates on respawn
Fixed OpenXR reporting the Quest Pro and Quest 3 as unknown devices
Fixed adding items sometimes causes items to go over their max stack limits
Fixed a consume sound being played on character initialization
Fixed gripped items not dropping properly on death
Fixed item notifications displaying incorrect count when adding item to inventory
Fixed hazmat and space suit spawn chance being doubled in the loot table
Fixed melee condition reduction being too high against Sleeping Bag, Bed, Campfire, Small/Large Storages, and Tool Cupboard
Fixed grippables net culling before player causing desync
Fixed net owner not being cleared on grippables after death
Fixed net owner not being cleared when an item is dropped and stops simulation
Fixed a server crash when setting a player hostile during damage
Fixed being able to move items into loot crates/scientists inventory slots
Fixed grenades not doing damage under certain conditions
Fixed crafted and vending items spawning with full ammo when no inventory space is found
Fixed Large Furnace missing it's fuel slot restrictions
Fixed items being destroyed when adding them to inventory and there is still a left over amount
Fixed physical materials not working correctly on the landscape
Fixed AI harvesting only reducing the harvest amount if an item was successfully added
Fixed floor checks when spawning causing player to be locked in place for a few seconds
Fixed weapons shooting after death under certain conditions
Fixed explosives not showing who a player was killed by
Fixed explosives triggering hostile timer when killing yourself
Fixed grip inputs still trying to fire after death
Fixed some issues with ownership of grippables after death
Fixed client out of date messages when more than one non-live server is running
Fixed grenades applying damage through walls
Fixed grip priorities causing attachments and other grippables being difficult to grab
Fixed repair bench not updating properly after the repair has finished
Fixed research table not updating properly after the research has finished
Added the following items to the Item Database:
Torch
Campfire
Hazmat Suit
Burlap Gloves
Burlap Headwrap
Burlap Shoes
Burlap Shirt
Burlap Trousers
Shirt
Snow Jacket
Shorts
Tank Top
T-Shirt
Longsleeve T-Shirt
Pants
Jacket
Hoodie
Boots
Baseball Cap
Bandana Mask
Leather Gloves
Gas Mask
Beenie Hat
Jorts
Shotgun Trap
Flashlight
Flare
Bean can Grenade
Small Stash
Satchel Charge
Added an Elite Tier Crate spawn to red room
Added another 50% spawn chance Elite Tier Crate to red room
Added stats displays for clothing items in their items details panel
Added a current percentage of protection for non projectile/melee clothing stats to the player display
Added new splash loading screens to replace the Mars loading screens
Added haptic effects for gripping/dropping
Added hover looting (Items can be hover looted while holding the quick slot button on either controller)
Airdrops are now pooled to prevent supply signals from overloading the server
Clothing can now be unequipped by selecting the slot
Clothing items can now be looted off sleepers/death bags by pressing trigger or hover looting, instead of having to drag them
Shotgun Trap can now be purchased at outpost
Beds are no longer affected by the sleeping bag radius cooldown
Increased Rocket spawn chance from 2% to 6%
Decreased Timed Explosive Charge spawn chance from 14% to 7%
Increased light range of weapon flashlight
Reduced the auto turrets max firing range to 20 meters, sight range is still 30 meters
Newly powered Auto Turrets will now disable if there are more than 6 activated within 40 meters of each other
Increased net priority of core build parts to help prevent them from not loading fast enough for saturated connections
Increased the blast radius of Timed Explosive Charge
Moved Timed Explosive Charge to the tool category in the crafting menu
Refactor Timed Explosive Charge damage multipliers
Timed Explosive Charge and Satchel Charge will no longer kill players/sleepers through walls
Arrows now have a 15% chance to break when impacting
Supply drop rate has been reduced from every three hours to every hour
Increased brightness for Steam VR based headsets
Various server and client performance optimizations
