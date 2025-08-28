Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.2 (Aug 28, 2025)

New

Added new roadblocks

Fixes

Inventories, including at crafting/workbenches, can now be closed with ESC

Workbench crafting time set to 60 seconds

Map

Improved performance at the bunker

Fixed an issue where you could look under some buildings in the slums

Adjusted certain rock formations to prevent dinos from getting stuck

Added more map details

Fixed a small map bug

Connected the middle island to the large island with a new bridge

Added a road on the middle island

Fixed minor issues along the sea

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update servers and clients to v0.0.2

Thank you for your support! ❤️

Holy Mask Games