Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.2 (Aug 28, 2025)
New
Added new roadblocks
Fixes
Inventories, including at crafting/workbenches, can now be closed with ESC
Workbench crafting time set to 60 seconds
Map
Improved performance at the bunker
Fixed an issue where you could look under some buildings in the slums
Adjusted certain rock formations to prevent dinos from getting stuck
Added more map details
Fixed a small map bug
Connected the middle island to the large island with a new bridge
Added a road on the middle island
Fixed minor issues along the sea
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers and clients to v0.0.2
Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under this post or on Discord:
Join Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/6UgzrEkpP7
Thank you for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games
