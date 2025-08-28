 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19774736 Edited 28 August 2025 – 18:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.2 (Aug 28, 2025)

New

  • Added new roadblocks

Fixes

  • Inventories, including at crafting/workbenches, can now be closed with ESC

  • Workbench crafting time set to 60 seconds

Map

  • Improved performance at the bunker

  • Fixed an issue where you could look under some buildings in the slums

  • Adjusted certain rock formations to prevent dinos from getting stuck

  • Added more map details

  • Fixed a small map bug

  • Connected the middle island to the large island with a new bridge

  • Added a road on the middle island

  • Fixed minor issues along the sea

Server Admins

No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers and clients to v0.0.2

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under this post or on Discord:
Join Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/6UgzrEkpP7

Thank you for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3790651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link