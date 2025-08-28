[p](Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)vh0.8.0 - Desktop Settings Update (2025-08-28)Update Summary:Here it is, the big Desktop Settings Update! This update increases the accessibility of the application by allowing you to edit VH settings on your desktop instead of having it do it in VR. This update also introduces auto-minimize functionality to keep your desktop clear of too many windows! Also, bug fixes!!!Desktop Window:+Added ability to change VH settings from your desktop+Added boarderless, draggable window with transparency+Added auto-minimize feature that will minimize the Virtual Handheld window 5 seconds after startup if the window is not clicked before then (This can be disabled in the General settings menu)+Added system tray icon! When the icon is double-clicked, it restores the window if it is minimized. When right-clicked, it gives the option to Quit.Settings UI:+Added custom title bar with control buttons:++(?) Help button: Opens a help menu with links to support resources++(_) Minimize button: Minimizes the window to the taskbar++(x) Close button: Closes the window. Minimizes to the tray if the option is enabled++Restore Button: Restores the window from minimized. Appears on the dashboard overlay if the window is minimized.+Added Help Menu with buttons that link to the Discord server and Steam community discussions, and options to copy the support email to the clipboard or open it in the user's mail client*Changed background from a highly saturated blue color to a nicer, less saturated gradient*Opening the SteamVR Bindings UI from the desktop window will open it on the desktop instead of the dashboard*Optimized settings UI to not render while the desktop window is minimized and the VR dashboard overlay is hidden-Removed fuzzy blue outlines from menu tabsGeneral Settings:+Added setting for adjusting the desktop window scale+Added a toggle to turn the auto-minimize feature on or off+Added option to minimize to tray when the [x] close button is pressed. This also changes the auto-minimize behavior to minimize to the system tray at startup.Bug Fixes:*Fixed the issue that caused the tracking space to be forcefully changed to standing every frame, while another app forcefully changes the tracking space to seated every frame, causing VH and Bigscreen Beta to fight over the origin of the universe*Fixed issue with some full-screen games that output an alpha value that caused the overlay to appear transparent in areas that should be opaque*Fixed the scrollbar in the Screens settings menu moving very jitteryOther Changes:+Added Kirurobo to Credits and Attributions for making UniWindowController*Updated internal company name*Code cleanup and optimization