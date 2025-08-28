🎉 Slip n Slime is LIVE! 🎉

It’s here, the full release of Slip n Slime is officially available on Steam today!

Available now for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Steam Deck

What’s waiting for you inside:

🌍 A full world map with 18 themed biomes to explore

🎶 Tons of new music, with unique variants for many areas

🖼️ Beautiful unlockable artwork when you master each section

🧩 100+ handcrafted puzzle levels, filled with creative mechanics

✨ Constantly evolving gameplay—new twists and surprises from start to finish

🎮 Controller & Steam Deck support, plus cloud saves for playing anywhere

Slip n Slime is designed to be welcoming at first, but it will test your puzzle-solving skills the further you go. With over 100 levels, evolving mechanics, and a world rich in art and music, this is the definitive slimy adventure.

Thank you 💚

To everyone who’s followed, wishlisted, and supported along the way—you made this possible. Every bit of feedback and encouragement kept Slip n Slime moving forward.

Now it’s time to dive in, slip around, and enjoy the adventure. We can’t wait to hear what you think and see how far you can go!

Come join our Discord if you'd like to chat with the developers: https://discord.gg/78Dw66fqBX