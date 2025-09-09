 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19774639 Edited 9 September 2025 – 14:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Patch 1.4 goes live in just one hour, at 5pm CEST / 8am PDT!


This update introduces our latest DLC, an upgraded photo mode with expanded settings, and a host of fixes and improvements across quests, combat, UI, and more. And most importantly: Henry has finally been re-taught how to cook eggs. 🥚

‼️Please make sure to update your mods before jumping in. Outdated mods may cause issues or even make the game unplayable.


🔗 You can find the full patch notes here.

(Thanks for the link, Dean!)

Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Legacy of the Forge NOW.


Follow Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on social media:

🔸 X/Twitter
🔸 TikTok
🔸 Instagram
🔸 Facebook
🔸 YouTube

