Patch 1.4 goes live in just one hour, at 5pm CEST / 8am PDT!

🔗 You can find the full patch notes here.

Get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Legacy of the Forge NOW.

Follow Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on social media:

. And most importantly: Henry has finally been re-taught how to cook eggs. 🥚‼️. Outdated mods may cause issues or even make the game unplayable.