28 August 2025 Build 19774582 Edited 28 August 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Fixed receptor offset not being applied with lane switches. [@menvae]
  • Download notifications now get hidden when entering gameplay. [@menvae]
  • Added a HUD element that displays the current kps. (Keys per second)
  • Entering the gameplay loading screen now shows the standard static background.


Song Select

  • Right-clicking the rate slider now resets it back to 1. [@menvae]
  • Clicking the empty space between mods no longer closes the menu. [@menvae]
  • Fixed context menu being below buttons in song select. [@menvae]
  • Fixed playback rate not being reset when exiting a replay. [@menvae]
  • Added a inverse sorting toggle.
  • Entering song select now automatically scrolls to the currently selected map.


Editor

  • Optimized seeking the editor timeline. [@Tetroit]
  • Scroll Multipliers now get shown next to the charting playfield. [@menvae]
  • Multiple entries in the point list can now be selected with Shift-Click. [@Tetroit]
  • Editor now supports upscroll. [@menvae]
  • Editor textboxes now have better highlighting when selected.
  • Add a loading indicator when the storyboard tab is rebuilding.
  • Storyboard tab now shows a message when the script couldn't be loaded.
  • Assets used by scripts no longer get flagged as "never used".


Storyboards

  • Fixed lua scripts not encoding certain characters properly. [@menvae]
  • Added a bunch of functions to lua mathf. [@menvae]
  • Lua definitions now get generated from the game's code directly.
  • Added Circle and CircleOutline element types.


Map Browser

  • Map Browser search bar is now always anchored to the top of the overlay and gets hidden when scrolling down. [@menvae]
  • Map Browser now has a "scroll to top" button. [@menvae]
  • Added buttons to filter search results.


User Interface

  • Added supporter badges to profiles.
  • Clicking on the toolbar clock not switches between 24h and 12h clocks. [@menvae]
  • Updated dashboard account settings to use the same textboxes as the editor.
  • Main Menu now takes less time go back to the initial state. (60 -> 20 seconds.)
  • Background dim now gets set to 0% when main menu buttons are hidden.
  • Update some settings to have visual icons instead of a bunch of text.


Other

  • Fixed the layout editor not working at all anymore.
  • Fixed BeatSync not properly handling other time signatures than 4/4.
  • Authentication and logging in now happens during startup and the game will now try reconnecting to the server indefinitely.

Changed files in this update

