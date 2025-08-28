Gameplay
- Fixed receptor offset not being applied with lane switches. [@menvae]
- Download notifications now get hidden when entering gameplay. [@menvae]
- Added a HUD element that displays the current kps. (Keys per second)
- Entering the gameplay loading screen now shows the standard static background.
Song Select
- Right-clicking the rate slider now resets it back to 1. [@menvae]
- Clicking the empty space between mods no longer closes the menu. [@menvae]
- Fixed context menu being below buttons in song select. [@menvae]
- Fixed playback rate not being reset when exiting a replay. [@menvae]
- Added a inverse sorting toggle.
- Entering song select now automatically scrolls to the currently selected map.
Editor
- Optimized seeking the editor timeline. [@Tetroit]
- Scroll Multipliers now get shown next to the charting playfield. [@menvae]
- Multiple entries in the point list can now be selected with Shift-Click. [@Tetroit]
- Editor now supports upscroll. [@menvae]
- Editor textboxes now have better highlighting when selected.
- Add a loading indicator when the storyboard tab is rebuilding.
- Storyboard tab now shows a message when the script couldn't be loaded.
- Assets used by scripts no longer get flagged as "never used".
Storyboards
- Fixed lua scripts not encoding certain characters properly. [@menvae]
- Added a bunch of functions to lua mathf. [@menvae]
- Lua definitions now get generated from the game's code directly.
- Added Circle and CircleOutline element types.
Map Browser
- Map Browser search bar is now always anchored to the top of the overlay and gets hidden when scrolling down. [@menvae]
- Map Browser now has a "scroll to top" button. [@menvae]
- Added buttons to filter search results.
User Interface
- Added supporter badges to profiles.
- Clicking on the toolbar clock not switches between 24h and 12h clocks. [@menvae]
- Updated dashboard account settings to use the same textboxes as the editor.
- Main Menu now takes less time go back to the initial state. (60 -> 20 seconds.)
- Background dim now gets set to 0% when main menu buttons are hidden.
- Update some settings to have visual icons instead of a bunch of text.
Other
- Fixed the layout editor not working at all anymore.
- Fixed BeatSync not properly handling other time signatures than 4/4.
- Authentication and logging in now happens during startup and the game will now try reconnecting to the server indefinitely.
Changed files in this update