Hello everyone, this is OrcaLayout. We sincerely apologize for the unexpected issues that occurred after the launch of Raining City: Millions Recollections, and we greatly appreciate the players who continue to enjoy the game and support us despite these problems.

Version 1.0.7 has now been released, addressing several critical issues. Below are the details:

Achievement: Millions Recollections—This has been fixed. If the achievement does not unlock after obtaining all CGs, try acquiring any CG again. If it still doesn’t trigger, we recommend revisiting the coin-tossing event and trying both outcome options. Issues causing black screen freezes or extended black screens without cutscenes have been resolved. Players who previously experienced long black screens are strongly encouraged to replay the corresponding sections to enjoy the full experience. If black screen issues persist, please leave a comment or contact us directly. Errors such as misaligned, misplaced, or reverberant voice lines are being addressed. We are working with voice actors to re-record certain parts and correct sound effect errors. This is an ongoing process, and updated voice files will be released daily. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are aware of and fixing erroneous red notification dots and repeatedly popping prompts on the right side of the screen. A solution will be deployed soon. An issue preventing some players from switching resolutions will be fixed. Occasionally, Simplified Chinese may appear in places outside the main text. This is being corrected.

Future Update Plans

Add dialogue options for Huang Yijun at Lyu Xuan’s home.

Expand endings for certain tales and mysteries.

Fix glossary entries not yet added to the in-game phone.

Enrich the game’s world through news updates and supernatural-themed public accounts on the phone interface.

