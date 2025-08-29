Improvements

* Tree planters will now ignore import sliders on storage units when looking for saplings.

* Improved map cache retention by having loaded games mark cache files as fresh.

* Fully constructed tracks are now replaced back when removing a non-constructed entity which overlapped them.

* Connectors can now be placed next to each other (while not being connected via ports).

* Increased performance of dumping designations search by 5x, reducing CPU load, especially for saves with a lot of dumping.

* Setting of muted alerts in the notification window is now persisted in saves.

* Setting of entity, surface, and decal selectors (e.g. in copy, cut) is now persisted in saves.

* Brine pond seawater intake was standardized to avoid prioritizing brine production.

* Vehicle barriers are now flippable. This also allows blueprints containing vehicle barriers to be flipped.

* Reduce the empty train station module layout above the train track from 5 to 4.

* Locked the Pipe III research node behind the Pipe II research node.

* Locked the Storage IV research node behind the Storage III research node.

* Locked the Research Lab IV research node behind the Data center (instead of microchips) as it needs Maintenance III.

* Rename stored power to energy as that is the correct terminology.

* Added command line flags --flush-after-each-log and --full-flush-logs for better log control.



UI fixes

* Fixed train inspector layout that would break with very long train schedule names.

* Fixed broken layout of product filters in the Mine tower inspector under specific resolution and scale.

* Fixed tooltip claiming ship could not depart due to being modified whilst it was due to being repaired.

* Fixed that rotate & flip of ghosts did not work while an inspector was pinned.

* Fixed stuck decal painter toolbox when text tool was escaped during placement.

* Fixed unselectable entity issue after replacement with other entity due to missing collider.

* Fixed broken layout in map editor panels.

* All text fields are now auto-selected on click inside.



Trains fixes

* Fixed that trains could incorrectly reserve critical sections when approaching a station.

* Fixed train goto command that was showing an error that the train is too long instead of an error that the depot was at full capacity.

* Fixed that trains which had started aligning would never switch their engines off if blocked by a train ahead, needlessly consuming fuel.

* Fixed that replacing an empty train station module with a regular one would not allow it to be assigned a product.

* Train track entities are no longer movable.

* Fixed that train stations would reset their priority to the highest one after load, if they were allowed to run without power, overriding the player's setting.



Other fixes

* Fixed the Unity cap research that was incorrectly affecting water consumption instead.

* Fixed dumping designations that were incorrectly considered eligible for unassigned trucks due to overlapping mine tower areas.

* Fixed a rare issue that was preventing some saves being loaded due to invalid terrain materials layers.

* Fixed surfaces in blueprints that were not transformed properly after a reload.

* Fixed research efficiency bonus that was not recalculated when population size changed, but only after reload.

* Fixed that excavators did not go for fuel on their own if the only available fuel station was outside their logistics zone.

* Fixed missing emission on office buildings after load.

* Fixed that downgrading from greenhouse to a farm would not remove crops that require a greenhouse.

* Fixed that products were incorrectly created after deconstruction canceling when they were previously already removed.

* Fixed tomb of captains that was missing flowers buffer after upgrading.

* Fixed a rare case where a space station crew would get ejected out of space station prematurely.

* Fixed space station that was ejecting crew twice if it was doing a partial ejection.

* Fixed thermal storage that did not have correct tank position on load until unpaused.

* Fixed issue of workers not being returned from removed vehicles and ships created before February 2025.

* Fixed that some fuel stations constructed before June 2025 did not accept trucks for refueling.

* Fixed that it was not possible to re-assign cargo depot module product back if module was empty and product was loaded on the ship.

* It is no longer possible to replace a regular storage with a radioactive one which was causing issues.

* Fixed that switching cargo ship fuel would subscribe its cargo dock’s fuel buffer to logistics even though logistics was disabled.

* Fixed fuel setting for T2 Nuclear reactor that was not properly copy-pasted.

* Fixed a small memory leak caused by unit storage’s products rendering.