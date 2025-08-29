Improvements
* Tree planters will now ignore import sliders on storage units when looking for saplings.
* Improved map cache retention by having loaded games mark cache files as fresh.
* Fully constructed tracks are now replaced back when removing a non-constructed entity which overlapped them.
* Connectors can now be placed next to each other (while not being connected via ports).
* Increased performance of dumping designations search by 5x, reducing CPU load, especially for saves with a lot of dumping.
* Setting of muted alerts in the notification window is now persisted in saves.
* Setting of entity, surface, and decal selectors (e.g. in copy, cut) is now persisted in saves.
* Brine pond seawater intake was standardized to avoid prioritizing brine production.
* Vehicle barriers are now flippable. This also allows blueprints containing vehicle barriers to be flipped.
* Reduce the empty train station module layout above the train track from 5 to 4.
* Locked the Pipe III research node behind the Pipe II research node.
* Locked the Storage IV research node behind the Storage III research node.
* Locked the Research Lab IV research node behind the Data center (instead of microchips) as it needs Maintenance III.
* Rename stored power to energy as that is the correct terminology.
* Added command line flags --flush-after-each-log and --full-flush-logs for better log control.
UI fixes
* Fixed train inspector layout that would break with very long train schedule names.
* Fixed broken layout of product filters in the Mine tower inspector under specific resolution and scale.
* Fixed tooltip claiming ship could not depart due to being modified whilst it was due to being repaired.
* Fixed that rotate & flip of ghosts did not work while an inspector was pinned.
* Fixed stuck decal painter toolbox when text tool was escaped during placement.
* Fixed unselectable entity issue after replacement with other entity due to missing collider.
* Fixed broken layout in map editor panels.
* All text fields are now auto-selected on click inside.
Trains fixes
* Fixed that trains could incorrectly reserve critical sections when approaching a station.
* Fixed train goto command that was showing an error that the train is too long instead of an error that the depot was at full capacity.
* Fixed that trains which had started aligning would never switch their engines off if blocked by a train ahead, needlessly consuming fuel.
* Fixed that replacing an empty train station module with a regular one would not allow it to be assigned a product.
* Train track entities are no longer movable.
* Fixed that train stations would reset their priority to the highest one after load, if they were allowed to run without power, overriding the player's setting.
Other fixes
* Fixed the Unity cap research that was incorrectly affecting water consumption instead.
* Fixed dumping designations that were incorrectly considered eligible for unassigned trucks due to overlapping mine tower areas.
* Fixed a rare issue that was preventing some saves being loaded due to invalid terrain materials layers.
* Fixed surfaces in blueprints that were not transformed properly after a reload.
* Fixed research efficiency bonus that was not recalculated when population size changed, but only after reload.
* Fixed that excavators did not go for fuel on their own if the only available fuel station was outside their logistics zone.
* Fixed missing emission on office buildings after load.
* Fixed that downgrading from greenhouse to a farm would not remove crops that require a greenhouse.
* Fixed that products were incorrectly created after deconstruction canceling when they were previously already removed.
* Fixed tomb of captains that was missing flowers buffer after upgrading.
* Fixed a rare case where a space station crew would get ejected out of space station prematurely.
* Fixed space station that was ejecting crew twice if it was doing a partial ejection.
* Fixed thermal storage that did not have correct tank position on load until unpaused.
* Fixed issue of workers not being returned from removed vehicles and ships created before February 2025.
* Fixed that some fuel stations constructed before June 2025 did not accept trucks for refueling.
* Fixed that it was not possible to re-assign cargo depot module product back if module was empty and product was loaded on the ship.
* It is no longer possible to replace a regular storage with a radioactive one which was causing issues.
* Fixed that switching cargo ship fuel would subscribe its cargo dock’s fuel buffer to logistics even though logistics was disabled.
* Fixed fuel setting for T2 Nuclear reactor that was not properly copy-pasted.
* Fixed a small memory leak caused by unit storage’s products rendering.
Patch notes for v0.7.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Captain of Industry Content Depot 1594321
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2004740 Depot 2004740
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update