1 September 2025 Build 19774530 Edited 1 September 2025 – 09:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Everyone, 

Hotfix #76 (1.8.8) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

General Fixes

  • Fixed additional crashes which could happen during loadings, and particularly the transition between missions and the Mourningstar.

Dev Note: The related crash error message is: \[Script Error]:  scripts/foundation/managers/package/package_manager.lua436 : Trying to unload resource.

Additional notes

  • The description of the “Superiority” Blaze Force Sword blessing was updated to also include Specialist enemies. This is a change that will be fully introduced in a future update, so for now there will not be any effect in active gameplay.

We’ll see you on the Mourningstar. 

– The Darktide Team


Changed files in this update

