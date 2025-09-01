Hey Everyone,

Hotfix #76 (1.8.8) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.



General Fixes

Fixed additional crashes which could happen during loadings, and particularly the transition between missions and the Mourningstar.

Dev Note: The related crash error message is: \[Script Error]: scripts/foundation/managers/package/package_manager.lua436 : Trying to unload resource.

Additional notes

The description of the “Superiority” Blaze Force Sword blessing was updated to also include Specialist enemies. This is a change that will be fully introduced in a future update, so for now there will not be any effect in active gameplay.

We’ll see you on the Mourningstar.



– The Darktide Team



