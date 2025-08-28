 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19774522
Hello everyone, A month after the demo version, the game was released, I am very grateful to everyone who supported me and was interested in the game, now there is a 15% discount, I will be glad to hear your feedback, it will help me a lot for this and the following games, In the future, updates are possible, also if the players like the game, I will release an update, with MULTIPLAYER, everyone enjoy the game, visit our discord channel, I will be glad to see you there all the latest news on my games

