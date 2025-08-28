This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, I've released a new patch today, it's a fairly small one with some bug fixes and a little quality of life improvement (I hope) - the overhead player name of the character you're controlling in multiplayer fades out a few seconds after you switch to that character, so it doesn't get in the way so much. This was something a few people requested.

Also I added a sort of faded old paper texture to the menus, it doesn't change anything I just think it looks a bit better. Just a small thing I wanted to do earlier but I was too busy making the game :)

Here's the full change list:

Fade out overhead player name of controlled character in multiplayer, if you don't switch for a while, so it gets in the way a bit less

Reduced price of cooked suspicious meat piece (from 5 to 3) so it's less exploitable

Dirty paper texture on menus

Fix for actions like Attack being disabled in fly mode if the controlled character is unconscious, but you have other characters selected who are conscious

Fix for reprisal raiders not being triggered by the Loyalty quest if let them take your friend but then kill the tracker squad to rescue them

Fix for player doing a parry if using the gamepad to place a tent or campfire on top of themselves

Fix for gate policy dialog being hard to use with gamepad due to incorrect navigation order of selectable elements

Out of Sync Fix

Editor crash fixes

Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Latin American Spanish translations

The previous patch (v257-259) has made it to the main branch, and XBox.

What's this publicbeta thing?

v260 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".