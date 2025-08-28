 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19774388 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, I've released a new patch today, it's a fairly small one with some bug fixes and a little quality of life improvement (I hope) - the overhead player name of the character you're controlling in multiplayer fades out a few seconds after you switch to that character, so it doesn't get in the way so much. This was something a few people requested.

Also I added a sort of faded old paper texture to the menus, it doesn't change anything I just think it looks a bit better. Just a small thing I wanted to do earlier but I was too busy making the game :)

Here's the full change list:

  • Fade out overhead player name of controlled character in multiplayer, if you don't switch for a while, so it gets in the way a bit less

  • Reduced price of cooked suspicious meat piece (from 5 to 3) so it's less exploitable

  • Dirty paper texture on menus

  • Fix for actions like Attack being disabled in fly mode if the controlled character is unconscious, but you have other characters selected who are conscious

  • Fix for reprisal raiders not being triggered by the Loyalty quest if let them take your friend but then kill the tracker squad to rescue them

  • Fix for player doing a parry if using the gamepad to place a tent or campfire on top of themselves

  • Fix for gate policy dialog being hard to use with gamepad due to incorrect navigation order of selectable elements

  • Out of Sync Fix

  • Editor crash fixes

  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Latin American Spanish translations

The previous patch (v257-259) has made it to the main branch, and XBox.

What's this publicbeta thing?

v260 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 19774388
Windows 64-bit Survivalist: Invisible Strain Content Depot 1054511
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link