28 August 2025 Build 19774357 Edited 28 August 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added unlocked items out of total steam items text to the steam item menu. Will be used for future in game stuff!

Why do I do such small updates?
I believe in small, consistent changes that compound over time into large changes.

