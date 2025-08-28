Hello Survivors!



This is the final major update before we leave Early Access and go FULL RELEASE TOMORROW! To make the survival experience deeper and more realistic, we've completely overhauled the stamina and NPC behavior systems. Get ready to manage your energy like never before!



Here’s what’s new:



🔥 Core Stamina & Survival Changes

Complete Stamina Rework: Stamina now dynamically affects everything you do. Run, work, fight – your energy levels matter more than ever.



Real-Time Resting: Resting now regenerates your stamina in real-time, making it a crucial and immediate part of survival.



Food is Vital: Eating food now provides a significant, instant boost to hunger and stamina. No more waiting!



Low Stamina Consequences: If your stamina drops too low, you will now be unable to work until you've rested and recovered.



Player Speed Boost: Work faster as your skill increases but watch out! Higher efficiency drains stamina faster, creating a new risk-reward dynamic.



🧍 NPC Behavior & AI Improvements

Dynamic NPC Fatigue: NPCs now get tired based on time and work.



New Thresholds: NPCs now wait until they are in the red (critical) energy state before seeking rest, making their behavior more efficient and realistic.



Hunger Resistance: A new stat has been added to NPC cards to manage how quickly they get hungry.



Fixed Resting: Resolved an issue where NPCs would not regain Health while resting.



🛠️ Bug Fixes & Polish

Fixed the "Cola" bug where the drink wouldn't be consumed if used while working.



The shower now provides a correct and meaningful stamina effect.



Sitting by the campfire now lasts longer and feels more immersive.



Food consumption during rest is now very low, making rest a sustainable activity.



Added new context-specific dialogue for NPCs based on suspicion and sharing resources.



This update lays the foundation for a much more engaging and challenging survival experience just in time for our Full Release.



This full release is a major milestone, but it is not the end of the journey. Development will continue with the same passion and commitment that brought us here. Expect more content, features, and improvements as Survivors Dawn continues to evolve!