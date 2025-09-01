Let the games begin!

Rogue Labyrinth is officially out on Steam!

Thank you so much for the support over the last 3 years while we worked on Rogue Labyrinth. We’re a small team of 2 with 2 additional contracted staff. We cannot express our gratitude enough to: you reading this, our community playtesters who found countless bugs, our publisher Indie.io , our talented voice actors, and everyone who has ever played Rogue Labyrinth!

We will continue to support Rogue Labyrinth after release with patches, content updates, and more to come. ❤️



💥 Everything is a Projectile! 💥

You can turn nearly anything into a weaponized projectile — rocks, debris, furniture, even unconscious contestants— transforming the entire arena into a playground of controlled chaos.



📜 Narrative Affects Stats 📜

With roguelite replayability at its core, Rogue Labyrinth has a dynamic narrative system that can affect gameplay stats. Every run shifts public favor, builds Iris’s reputation, and opens up new dialogue interactions.



🎲 Accessible Controls, Strategic Depth 🎲

Button mash or chase the perfect combo. Use ancient artifacts and magical blessings to create synergies that wipe the screen of enemies.



🎮 Steam Deck VERIFIED! 🎮

Play seamlessly on Steam Deck and enjoy a handheld, frenetic experience wherever you’d like!





💰 Launch Discount! 💰

To celebrate Rogue Labyrinth's launch, it'll be 20% off on Steam for a limited time! Now's the perfect time to jump into a chaotic billionaire’s labyrinthine game and save your country!

💞 How You Can Support Us 💞

As a small indie team, there are SO many ways you can help support us and our game.

If you buy Rogue Labyrinth, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Reviews have a massive impact on indie games and we'd love to see your thoughts and experiences through a review.

Sharing Rogue Labyrinth through word of mouth with family/friends or on social media with your followers can really help spread the word and give others a chance to discover their next adventure. So many indies are discovered like this or with a casual discussion.

Join our awesome Discord Community and follow us on Twitter/X or Bluesky to share in the excitement! You can share feedback and bugs on Discord, too.

Let the games begin!

Tea Witch Games team