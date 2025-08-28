Hey everyone,

The time has finally come...

I'm thrilled to announce that Major Update 1 is officially live!

Years of hard work

This update represents years of hard work, remastering, refining, and listening to community feedback. A lot of that time was spend on deep systems work that isn't always visible on the surface. Rewriting core gameplay loops, overhauling AI behavior, balancing combat flow, optimizing performance, and adding in the framework that will carry EXOME forward.

These were not quick fixes. They required tearing things down, testing, iterating, and building them back up in a way that I can now expand on more easily.

Major Update 1 also delivers a long list of improvements, bug fixes, and quality of life changes that I believe make the experience more intense, more immersive, and ultimately more rewarding for both solo and co-op players.

Thank you

I want to sincerely thank every single one of you who stuck with me through the long wait and supported the game during its early stages. Your patience, feedback, and encouragement were crucial, and this update would not exist without the community standing behind it.

Jump in, try it out, and let me know what you think. I can't wait to hear your thoughts on all the changes.

New Features

New Procedural Event System

One of the major developments has been the implementation of a new procedural event system. This system introduces dynamic and unpredictable outcomes to the platforms, ensuring that no two playthroughs are alike.

New Weather System

From torrential rainstorms and snowstorms to scorching heatwaves, the weather will not only influence the visual aesthetics but also alter gameplay dynamics. For instance, a sudden downpour might decrease visibility and intensify combat, while clear skies could make things more manageable.

New Difficulty System

There is a now a difficulty system to cater to a wider audience. Whether you're a seasoned gamer seeking a challenge or a casual player looking for a more relaxed experience. This ensures that everyone can play at their own preferred pace.

New Partial Controller Support

Can be played with a controller but menus aren't supported yet.

New Poise System for players and monsters

Players and monsters now both have a poise. Players will visual stumble, fall or get thrown back if their poise breaks in a short enough time. Monsters can be staggered if their poise breaks.

New Player Dodging

Added a dodging mechanic for the player. I've wanted the player to have more options on how to deal with attackers.

New Player Melee

Get your steel toes on because you're going to need them with all that worm kicking.

New Explosive Weaponry

Added explosive weapons in order to help the players deal with larger swarms of enemies. Who doesn't love blowing things up?

New Bullet Ballistics

Added bullet drop and ricochet to all weapons. Some weapons also have tracer rounds. Bullets also have travel time, influenced by the muzzle velocity of the weapon being fired.

New Companion: T.E.S.A.

Added combat assistant to support solo players in their playthroughs. She will draw some of the monsters’ aggro and help deal damage accordingly.

New Save System

After every update in the past, players would be required to start a new save game. This new save system will allow save game migrations for future updates so that you don't have to keep starting over with every update.

New Long-awaited Boss Fight

I'm thrilled to share that the long awaited boss fight is finally in the game. I hope you find this fight as fun and challenging as it was to make!

Monsters

Monsters have poise now and are capable of being staggered if they receive enough poise damage in a short time period

Monsters will now look at their target

Monsters have a varied set of abilities that they will use

Monsters have a incoming damage buffer that will let them update their target to the highest incoming damage source

Monsters' ragdoll will now freeze in place if it is old enough

Monsters now have a chance to study their target before trying to attack again

Event monsters that are unable to be collected will quickly dissolve

Addressed framerate issues when there are many monsters active

Wildlife can now lay down to rest

Wildlife will now react to gunshots they hear or bullets hitting nearby

Fixed issue where wildlife would spawn en masse in tight spaces on the map

Added micro-wormholes that monsters jump out of

There is now a chance of a "wild wormhole event"

Weapons

Added Grenade Launcher

Added Rocket Launcher

Added Glowstick throwable

Added Secondary Weapon upgrade

Players weapon reload animations are smoother

Fixed weapons being visible while using their scopes

Scroll wheel now goes to next/previous weapon slot

UI fixes regarding weapon information presented to player

Reload cancelling is now much smoother

Weapons now have their own unique muzzle velocities

Sniper rifle now shoots a tracer round

Bullets have drop, travel time and can use tracers for select weapons

Bullets have a chance to ricochet and continue to cause damage

Disabled 4th weapon slot for now - it will be utilized in the future

Adjusted visuals of Frag Grenade

Various visual updates to sniper rifle scope

Player

Players now have poise and will get staggered, fall down or get thrown if their poise breaks hard enough

Players can be revived in place instead of being respawned in place

Players can now perform a melee attack

Added a square reticle to indicate if an interaction available

Added in-game military time to top left of player HUD

Players can now boost the rematerialization process while respawning, this costs MTR per second while boosting

Players can now dodge roll in any direction

Players can now switch camera to other shoulder

Added new HUD mini-map that shows your immediate area

Players no longer start with pistol

Added T.E.S.A. and her deployment throwable

Fixed player hand placement on all weapons

Increased sitting health recovery

Added notifications when buying weapons and upgrades

Can now rotate character around in lobby

Player stamina bar will flash if there's not enough stamina to do an action

Reduced respawn materialization time from 60s to 45s

Joining players to a boss fight in progress will be put into spectator mode, until the boss fight is over

Misc.

Updated to Unreal Engine 5.6

Added radial menu that is used for various functions the players can do

Changed currency of CR (Credits) to MTR (Matter)

Added Tab panel for Map

Added Tab panel for Logs

Added Tab panel for Inventory

Map is now grid cell based and cells are hidden until visited

Updated various markers on map

Map icons for platforms now indicate if the platform has been completed or not

Added sharpness slider in display settings

Added weather volume slider to audio settings

Added difficulty setting, can be changed mid-playthrough if desired

Some upgrades will now require another upgrade to be purchased first

Kiosks can now scroll if the content is long enough

Moved gamma, field of vision, and motion blur to display settings

Added new log entries and updated others

Updated lobby to be a little more "ethereal"

Added several new POIs

Added underwater effects

Default Global Illumination is now Lumen. There is an option to turn GI off completely or use Screen Space Illumination

Added NVIDIA Reflex toggle

Lobby browser details showing correct values for number of players and ping

And tons of other bug fixes and quality of life improvements...

Known Issues

Gamepad vibration feedback is currently missing

Player indicators on the map can become stuck after a player revives. Rejoining the session resolves it temporarily

Clients may not see the host’s recently purchased weapon

T.E.S.A. may acquire an incorrect target and stop firing. Redeploying her fixes it for now

T.E.S.A. initially runs to the host even when spawned by another player

Rare bug causes players to appear to be firing a holstered weapon. Most commonly occurs when acquiring all weapons for the first time. Switching weapons fixes it for now

Platform events will sometimes cancel and will have to be restarted

Additional Notes

Update 2 is already in development. It will introduce a new map, new weapons, new enemies, new upgrades, and additional systems - all built on top of what’s now in place with Update 1.

If you encounter a bug or want to provide feedback, you can do so through the in-game feedback panel or on the EXOME Discord (https://discord.gg/eUVQDBVNVE).

Content creators: all music in EXOME is properly licensed and safe to use in videos or streams.

From the bottom of my heart - thank you for your patience and support. Your feedback continues to have a direct impact on EXOME.

This is just the beginning, and there much more to come...

Sincerely,

"rudefrog"

RudeFrog Studios