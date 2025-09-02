We have a small update today that includes increased rewards for the S&M Bank heist, bug fixes and more.

The health of Hielo’s defender captain has been lowered by 30%.

Increased mission reward of the “S&M: Private Reserve” bank.

Micro freezes occurring after 55-65 minutes of playtime are fixed.

Touchdown has correct animations in turf war debrief again.

A gang elimination reward is no longer given for free at the start of certain standalone plotlines in Roguelite.

The standard gang elimination rewards were incorrectly awarded after removing a gang via plotlines (which comes with its own set of rewards).

“Strong Arm Dragon for Money” does not start a truce with Khan anymore.

S&M: Private Reserve had a spot where the player could become stuck.

S&M: Private Reserve’s broken windows make guards (and cameras) suspicious now.

Fixed an FPS drop during lobby character selection.

Throwable equipment should no longer pass through doors.

An extra weapon should no longer be spawned after switching to a bot after death.

The character name is now properly displayed instead of the account name in Roguelite.