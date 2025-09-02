 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19774271 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 17.1 Patch Notes

We have a small update today that includes increased rewards for the S&M Bank heist, bug fixes and more.

UPDATES

  • Increased mission reward of the “S&M: Private Reserve” bank.

  • The health of Hielo’s defender captain has been lowered by 30%.

FIXES

  • Micro freezes occurring after 55-65 minutes of playtime are fixed.

  • Touchdown has correct animations in turf war debrief again.

  • A gang elimination reward is no longer given for free at the start of certain standalone plotlines in Roguelite.

  • The standard gang elimination rewards were incorrectly awarded after removing a gang via plotlines (which comes with its own set of rewards).

  • “Strong Arm Dragon for Money” does not start a truce with Khan anymore.

  • S&M: Private Reserve had a spot where the player could become stuck.

  • S&M: Private Reserve’s broken windows make guards (and cameras) suspicious now.

  • Fixed an FPS drop during lobby character selection.

  • Throwable equipment should no longer pass through doors.

  • An extra weapon should no longer be spawned after switching to a bot after death.

  • The character name is now properly displayed instead of the account name in Roguelite.

  • Bots should no longer vanish from the Bot Switch menu when a player disconnects from the session.

Thanks for playing Crime Boss: Rockay City!

