28 August 2025 Build 19774251 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Heya engineers!

Have you always had a couple of friends or family you wanted to introduce to the world of Unrailed? Now's the perfect time to do so - we are doing a free weekend starting starting NOW where you can play Unrailed 2 for, well, free!

(Note that you keep the game only temporarily until September 1st 7pm CET)

Here's a little trailer showing you what you can expect:

Enjoyed your time on the tracks? We have an extra special 30% OFF Unrailed 2 for a limited time! 

So why not hop on board and see where the tracks take you.



Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2211171
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
  • Loading history…
