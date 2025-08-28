Heya engineers!

Have you always had a couple of friends or family you wanted to introduce to the world of Unrailed? Now's the perfect time to do so - we are doing a free weekend starting starting NOW where you can play Unrailed 2 for, well, free!

(Note that you keep the game only temporarily until September 1st 7pm CET)

Here's a little trailer showing you what you can expect:

Enjoyed your time on the tracks? We have an extra special 30% OFF Unrailed 2 for a limited time!

So why not hop on board and see where the tracks take you.





