28 August 2025 Build 19774153 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This update brings you the following additions and fixes:

  • You can now create custom save files, just use the "..." button instead of the fixed 1 to 4 ones. The last used directory will be saved in the settings. (Thanks to gelbert1)

  • Fixed the calculation of income / expenses when no match has been played. You will still get money from sponsors, souvenirs, etc. and national teams won't cost salaries (Thanks to Jon Zen)

  • Fixed earnings from Europe Cup and Master League, you will get parts of the sponsor money for each successful round

  • The income from souvenirs was nerfed a bit, they are also more dependent on the success in the last match

  • Adjusted some questions for educations First Aid 2 and Coach License B for better factuality and understandability (Thanks to Ceycillian and Jon Zen)

  • Fixed the strength calculation for youth players (Thanks to Jon Zen)

  • Adjusted the modifiers for the different play styles, e.g. playing aggressively gives more strength to attack and subtracts less strength from defense than before

  • Fixed being able to set 11 players during a match when a red card has already been given (Thanks to Karlsruhe00 / destroyer1177)

  • Fixed some translations

  • Fixed club colors for new teams in the editor (they were transparent before) (Thanks to gelbert1)

That's it, thanks for reporting the issues, I hope you will enjoy this update :-)

Changed files in this update

