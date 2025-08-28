Hi everyone,

This update brings you the following additions and fixes:

You can now create custom save files, just use the "..." button instead of the fixed 1 to 4 ones. The last used directory will be saved in the settings. (Thanks to gelbert1)

Fixed the calculation of income / expenses when no match has been played. You will still get money from sponsors, souvenirs, etc. and national teams won't cost salaries (Thanks to Jon Zen)

Fixed earnings from Europe Cup and Master League, you will get parts of the sponsor money for each successful round

The income from souvenirs was nerfed a bit, they are also more dependent on the success in the last match

Adjusted some questions for educations First Aid 2 and Coach License B for better factuality and understandability (Thanks to Ceycillian and Jon Zen)

Fixed the strength calculation for youth players (Thanks to Jon Zen)

Adjusted the modifiers for the different play styles, e.g. playing aggressively gives more strength to attack and subtracts less strength from defense than before

Fixed being able to set 11 players during a match when a red card has already been given (Thanks to Karlsruhe00 / destroyer1177)

Fixed some translations