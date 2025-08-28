 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19774111 Edited 28 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello alchemists!

This update focus on changes based on feedback after our main release. Also as a bonus, we included one new recipe!

  • New recipe for poison builds: Mushroom Cloud

  • Fixed several typos

  • Improve UI elements, notably Steadfast portrait covering its shield

  • Fixed how venom interacts with some enemy statuses

  • Balanced several encounters, focusing on early runs

  • Alchemist class now starts each run with the Mender's Belt artifact

Thank you for playing our game!

Space Paca Games

