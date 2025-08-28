Hello alchemists!



This update focus on changes based on feedback after our main release. Also as a bonus, we included one new recipe!

New recipe for poison builds: Mushroom Cloud

Fixed several typos

Improve UI elements, notably Steadfast portrait covering its shield

Fixed how venom interacts with some enemy statuses

Balanced several encounters, focusing on early runs

Alchemist class now starts each run with the Mender's Belt artifact

Thank you for playing our game!



Space Paca Games

