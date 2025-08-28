Hello alchemists!
This update focus on changes based on feedback after our main release. Also as a bonus, we included one new recipe!
New recipe for poison builds: Mushroom Cloud
Fixed several typos
Improve UI elements, notably Steadfast portrait covering its shield
Fixed how venom interacts with some enemy statuses
Balanced several encounters, focusing on early runs
Alchemist class now starts each run with the Mender's Belt artifact
Thank you for playing our game!
Space Paca Games
