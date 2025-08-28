Thank you for playing Smells Like Fear Blossoms.

We have fixed an issue in Stage 3 where the key item could be placed in a location that was not visible to the player.



After applying the update, you should now be able to find the key item as intended by playing normally.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this issue may have caused.

We will continue working to improve the quality of the game.

If you encounter this problem again, please contact us with a screenshot and details of the situation.



AnoGame Studio