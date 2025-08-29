Hey everyone! Been super busy these last few months. I've been doing some online schooling so I've been a bit preoccupied. I have a new build for you today it runs on the new Unity 6.2 engine and has some optimization changes again. In addition I have some AI tweaks to make enemy pathfinding and logic a bit smoother. I'm also actively working on getting the Rogue in and enabled.



Future plans:

I'd like to get ability upgrades turned back on, I have them in the game I just need to balance things with them. Currently the progression of the game is just buy items but I'm looking at broadening that to have ability upgrades in addition. Also I'd like to rework a lot of the items to not just be super similar to level up perks. These are all things on my todo next list.



Thanks again for sticking with me and supporting my game while I do my best. I appreciate everyone.