Hello everyone, the release is HERE!

Thanks to everyone who played the demo and the prelude, and for all the feedback, that really helped.



For the next month I will try to improve the network performance and fix all the bugs that you all will eventually find. After that I plan on adding some more content, like new skills, skins, maps and some weapons.



Save Files



Sadly the prelude and the demo were development builds, and thus their savefiles are located on a different folder than the release version, if you intend on using the same save, it's possible to transfer the files from the older folder to the new one. Here are the steps.



First install and open Roguevive



First you have to go to the Installed files of the Demo or Prelude, you can go via Steam. First you right click in the game name at the library. Go to Propreties, a new window will open, thre you go to Installed Files and click in Browse.







After that, the windows will open the folder with the game files, from there you need to go Roguevive > Saved > SaveGames, in this folder you will find 2 save files called analyticsSaveGame.sav and saveGame.sav, you need to copy these 2 files to the new save folder.





The new save folder is located on the Appdata of the Windows system.

To go there, you will need to open the Drive where your windows is installed go to Users> "YourUserName">AppData>Local>Roguevive>Saved>SaveGames.

Then paste the 2 .sav files on this folder. That's it.







Thanks everyone!