28 August 2025 Build 19774002 Edited 28 August 2025 – 18:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
​This is the start of updating the older maps with the new terrain types! Full list of changes below

- Updated Mediterranean map

- Updated Caribbean map

- Added labels to the terrain types in the map maker

- Reoriented the terrain buttons in the map maker, so now they are on the side going up and down instead on the bottom going left to right

Sorry about the delay on this one. I messed up the forests in the two updated maps and had to redo them, and then I got sick a few days ago lol. Next map update should be quicker, and I'll go ahead and say that I'll be working on The Middle East and Oceania next :)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3438801
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3438802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438803
  • Loading history…
