This is the start of updating the older maps with the new terrain types! Full list of changes below
- Updated Mediterranean map
- Updated Caribbean map
- Added labels to the terrain types in the map maker
- Reoriented the terrain buttons in the map maker, so now they are on the side going up and down instead on the bottom going left to right
Sorry about the delay on this one. I messed up the forests in the two updated maps and had to redo them, and then I got sick a few days ago lol. Next map update should be quicker, and I'll go ahead and say that I'll be working on The Middle East and Oceania next :)
Mediterranean and Caribbean Map Update
