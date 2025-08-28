 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773903 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Added the intro cutscene to Zoji's Magnum Opus 2 quest


UI Updates

  • Scrollbars now hide when they are not needed and the selectables within the scroll area will fill in the empty space
  • Updated and improved HUD elements and notification pop-ups
  • Menu Prompts handle long text better and will extend instead of shrink the text
  • Fixed styling of the accordion menu in the help menu


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed NPCs not looking at nearby players
  • New Mail notification will no longer show a joystick icon
  • Removed empty space on notifications that have no text
  • Fixed being unable to log in after adjusting settings from the login menu
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Inventory Full notification to stay stuck on screen if the player attempted to pick up furniture multiple times in succession
  • Fixed select prompt positioning issue when first entering login settings

Changed files in this update

