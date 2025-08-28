Gameplay Updates
- Added the intro cutscene to Zoji's Magnum Opus 2 quest
UI Updates
- Scrollbars now hide when they are not needed and the selectables within the scroll area will fill in the empty space
- Updated and improved HUD elements and notification pop-ups
- Menu Prompts handle long text better and will extend instead of shrink the text
- Fixed styling of the accordion menu in the help menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed NPCs not looking at nearby players
- New Mail notification will no longer show a joystick icon
- Removed empty space on notifications that have no text
- Fixed being unable to log in after adjusting settings from the login menu
- Fixed an issue that caused the Inventory Full notification to stay stuck on screen if the player attempted to pick up furniture multiple times in succession
- Fixed select prompt positioning issue when first entering login settings
Changed files in this update