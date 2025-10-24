Hey everyone!



I am happy to announce that Undead Kingdom Survivors is now live!

It is available for $4.99 with a launch discount of 20%, putting it at $3.99.



Grab your friends and have some fun!

If you encounter any bugs or if you have some feedback then please let me know.

Feel free to also join the Discord if you want to discuss the game:

https://discord.gg/mBhvvtEUJQ



Thank you so much showing interest in this game, and a big thank you to everyone who contributed by giving feedback.



It has been a hard journey for me, but here we are now.



Have a good one!



- Jinvira