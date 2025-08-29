 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19773735
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small bug fixes update to prepare for future stuff.

System Updates:
+ Core libraries update
+ Input library update

Bug fixes:
+ Fixes ability to move when "Ko'ed"
+ Fix blue background on certain loading pages

Added a popup for the demo of Cardburners:


Thanks for still playing Unspottable, we really hope we can work on new maps very soon!
If you still have bugs with some type of controllers not working, please let me know on discord or Steam.

If you try Cardburners, please wishlist and let us know what you think!

