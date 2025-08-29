Just a small bug fixes update to prepare for future stuff.
System Updates:
+ Core libraries update
+ Input library update
Bug fixes:
+ Fixes ability to move when "Ko'ed"
+ Fix blue background on certain loading pages
Added a popup for the demo of Cardburners:
Thanks for still playing Unspottable, we really hope we can work on new maps very soon!
If you still have bugs with some type of controllers not working, please let me know on discord or Steam.
If you try Cardburners, please wishlist and let us know what you think!
Small Update - Patch 2.0.50
