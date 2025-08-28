 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773714 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s our first ever FREE WEEKEND!

Darkest Dungeon II is FREE to play now on Steam from August 28-September 1 at 10am PT.

This is the perfect opportunity to play both our Confessions and Kingdoms modes, including our newest Kingdoms module, Curse of the Court, that was released today. 

The Crimson Courtiers have returned! Insatiable Bloodsuckers have swarmed your Kingdom, carrying with them the dreaded Crimson Curse. Contain the spread, find the cure, and eradicate these vampirically-corrupted nobles before it’s too late.

Note: All the progress you make during the free weekend will be preserved should you wish to purchase the game.

Get Darkest Dungeon II for 63% off!

This is our lowest discount yet! If you play the game during our free weekend, and you like what you see, you can get the base game at a steep discount.

We have also discounted all Darkest Dungeon II DLC at 25% off.

New to Darkest Dungeon II, and want the whole experience? Pick up the Resolute Bundle for an additional 20% off and receive the Darkest Dungeon II base game, the official soundtrack, and 3 DLCs (Binding Blade, Inhuman Bondage and the Infernal Supporter Pack).

This sale ends September 11, 2025.


