It's time for Draggin's first patch! Welcome to 1.0.1.

Thank you so much to everyone who has been giving their feedback or bug reports in our Discord. We've been getting a ton of great info from you on how we can make Draggin a bigger and better game.

Speaking of making Draggin a better game, here's a list of what we've fixed up with this update!

The Lace spell box effect scales properly now.

Combo meter description should no longer permanently rotate when you take damage.

The background of the graduation screen now actually covers the whole screen.

The damage vignette effect no longer flashes on screen when toggling it in the settings menu.

Fixed some visual bugs with the blue and purple square spark effects.

The Winter, Graduate, and Regal costumes now display correctly.

Made some adjustments to the College Fund Meter in the main menu.

Updated the wording of the Prism spell to match what it actually does. (oops)

Hoppin draggins should no longer jitter violently when too close to the Fruit spell's sprout.

Drag Racing challenge now works as intended.

Hitless challenges should now unlock consistently when earned.

Gold pickups no longer add a message to the combo meter, making it easier to see the names of captured draggins.

If YOU run into any bugs or have ideas you'd like to see in a future update, hop into our Discord and let us know! We'd be thrilled to see you!

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates and maybe even some sneak peeks at what we're going to be cooking up next.

- The Dragon Fractal team