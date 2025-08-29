 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19773700 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello folks, the wait is finally over!

🚀 Iridio is LIVE in Early Access on Steam! 🎮🔥

This is just the beginning of the journey, and we would love for you to be part of it.
By jumping in now, you’re not just playing: you’re helping shape the future of Iridio.

Every bit of feedback, every idea, and every bug you find will make the game better, stronger, and more fun for everyone. 💡🛠️

Your support means the world 💚🤍, and together we can build something truly amazing. So grab your gear, dive into the adventure, and let’s write the story of Iridio together! 🌍⚡

KR Games team

