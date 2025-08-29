Hello folks, the wait is finally over!



🚀 Iridio is LIVE in Early Access on Steam! 🎮🔥



This is just the beginning of the journey, and we would love for you to be part of it.

By jumping in now, you’re not just playing: you’re helping shape the future of Iridio.



Every bit of feedback, every idea, and every bug you find will make the game better, stronger, and more fun for everyone. 💡🛠️



Your support means the world 💚🤍, and together we can build something truly amazing. So grab your gear, dive into the adventure, and let’s write the story of Iridio together! 🌍⚡



KR Games team