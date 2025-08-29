Live-action interactive drama "I Will Definitely Be the CEO!" is out now on Steam!

Launch day: 29 August, 10:00 AM (UTC+8) — grab it at 10 % off!

Fresh out of college, you step straight into the corporate grinder.

Your inbox fills with the usual poison:

“You’re useless—if you leave this company you’re nothing!”

“996 is a blessing; be grateful, kid.”

“I yell at you because I believe in you!”

Swallow it? Fight back? The choice is yours.

Shot entirely in first-person, the game drops you into an office that feels all too real. Lucky for you, a few colleagues are in your corner—some admire you, some might even like you.

With more than 10 endings, every decision counts. Stay put or climb higher—just make sure it’s the choice you can live with.