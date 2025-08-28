Hi all!

Today I bring you a new update and the return of the demo.

The update includes a bunch of bug fixes, QOL, curved connectors (!), drastically lowered enemy density for a smoother exploration experience, and much more. Check out the patch notes below!

See you in the factory!

/Slims

Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!

0.20.0.95 Full Patch Notes



Features

Text Highlighting: Items, technologies, and abilities now appear highlighted in objective descriptions with distinct colors

Tech Notifications: Added notifications when technologies are unlocked (can be disabled in settings)

Enemy Density Reduction: Significantly reduced enemy camp density across the map

Added a probability modifier to enemy camps that are supposed to defend POI's, so POI's will no longer be guarded 100% of the time, further reducing enemy density on the map (and allowing the player to get portals and orbs without fighting sometimes)

Ancient Treasures: Destroying enemy camps now always drops ancient treasure

Added visual support for curved connectors

Improvements

Made the player map icon easier to see and scale with map zoom level so you can see where you are easier

When mining ore with the player, you will be immediately rewarded with the ore instead of playing the pickup game that everyone seems to hate! (this also makes multiplayer implementation easier)

Help videos now automatically close when completing objectives

Added mining sound effect ("bloop" sound)

Power Distributors can now be selected from anywhere on the map

Mass Drivers no longer output items unless they have a valid destination

Improved map visibility - easier to see your position on the map

Power Distributors received a power buff

Better connector visualization updates (only relevant connectors update)

Bug Fixes

Fixed crafting panel tabs not filtering properly when searching

Fixed tech panel scrolling too fast

Fixed flashing tech button issue

Fixed bullet point centering in objective tips

Fixed map marker zoom issues

Fixed scrolling world text timing issues

Fixed crash when creating new game from custom game panel

Fixed deconstruct only targeting single items

Fixed Mass Drivers and Power Distributors losing targets after destruction

Fixed error when marking items for removal

Fixed options toggle translation issues

Fixed issue with world text canvas that reports when you get things added to your inventory so that it waits longer in between each message appearing

