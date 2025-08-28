Hi all!
Today I bring you a new update and the return of the demo.
The update includes a bunch of bug fixes, QOL, curved connectors (!), drastically lowered enemy density for a smoother exploration experience, and much more. Check out the patch notes below!
See you in the factory!
/Slims
Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!
Discord | Vote on features
0.20.0.95 Full Patch Notes
Features
Text Highlighting: Items, technologies, and abilities now appear highlighted in objective descriptions with distinct colors
Tech Notifications: Added notifications when technologies are unlocked (can be disabled in settings)
Enemy Density Reduction: Significantly reduced enemy camp density across the map
Added a probability modifier to enemy camps that are supposed to defend POI's, so POI's will no longer be guarded 100% of the time, further reducing enemy density on the map (and allowing the player to get portals and orbs without fighting sometimes)
Ancient Treasures: Destroying enemy camps now always drops ancient treasure
Added visual support for curved connectors
Improvements
Made the player map icon easier to see and scale with map zoom level so you can see where you are easier
When mining ore with the player, you will be immediately rewarded with the ore instead of playing the pickup game that everyone seems to hate! (this also makes multiplayer implementation easier)
Help videos now automatically close when completing objectives
Added mining sound effect ("bloop" sound)
Power Distributors can now be selected from anywhere on the map
Mass Drivers no longer output items unless they have a valid destination
Improved map visibility - easier to see your position on the map
Power Distributors received a power buff
Better connector visualization updates (only relevant connectors update)
Bug Fixes
Fixed crafting panel tabs not filtering properly when searching
Fixed tech panel scrolling too fast
Fixed flashing tech button issue
Fixed bullet point centering in objective tips
Fixed map marker zoom issues
Fixed scrolling world text timing issues
Fixed crash when creating new game from custom game panel
Fixed deconstruct only targeting single items
Fixed Mass Drivers and Power Distributors losing targets after destruction
Fixed error when marking items for removal
Fixed options toggle translation issues
Fixed issue with world text canvas that reports when you get things added to your inventory so that it waits longer in between each message appearing
Tutorial & Localization
Removed outdated help videos in tutorial
Fixed numerous typos and outdated strings
Improved localization support for multiple languages
Demo version improvements and fixes
Changed files in this update