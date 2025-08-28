 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773642
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Today I bring you a new update and the return of the demo.

The update includes a bunch of bug fixes, QOL, curved connectors (!), drastically lowered enemy density for a smoother exploration experience, and much more. Check out the patch notes below!

See you in the factory!

/Slims

Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!
0.20.0.95 Full Patch Notes

Features

  • Text Highlighting: Items, technologies, and abilities now appear highlighted in objective descriptions with distinct colors

  • Tech Notifications: Added notifications when technologies are unlocked (can be disabled in settings)

  • Enemy Density Reduction: Significantly reduced enemy camp density across the map

  • Added a probability modifier to enemy camps that are supposed to defend POI's, so POI's will no longer be guarded 100% of the time, further reducing enemy density on the map (and allowing the player to get portals and orbs without fighting sometimes)

  • Ancient Treasures: Destroying enemy camps now always drops ancient treasure

  • Added visual support for curved connectors

Improvements

  • Made the player map icon easier to see and scale with map zoom level so you can see where you are easier

  • When mining ore with the player, you will be immediately rewarded with the ore instead of playing the pickup game that everyone seems to hate! (this also makes multiplayer implementation easier)

  • Help videos now automatically close when completing objectives

  • Added mining sound effect ("bloop" sound)

  • Power Distributors can now be selected from anywhere on the map

  • Mass Drivers no longer output items unless they have a valid destination

  • Improved map visibility - easier to see your position on the map

  • Power Distributors received a power buff

  • Better connector visualization updates (only relevant connectors update)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crafting panel tabs not filtering properly when searching

  • Fixed tech panel scrolling too fast

  • Fixed flashing tech button issue

  • Fixed bullet point centering in objective tips

  • Fixed map marker zoom issues

  • Fixed scrolling world text timing issues

  • Fixed crash when creating new game from custom game panel

  • Fixed deconstruct only targeting single items

  • Fixed Mass Drivers and Power Distributors losing targets after destruction

  • Fixed error when marking items for removal

  • Fixed options toggle translation issues

  • Fixed issue with world text canvas that reports when you get things added to your inventory so that it waits longer in between each message appearing

Tutorial & Localization

  • Removed outdated help videos in tutorial

  • Fixed numerous typos and outdated strings

  • Improved localization support for multiple languages

  • Demo version improvements and fixes

