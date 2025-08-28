 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773518
Update notes via Steam Community

🚨 Officers,

We're updating SWAT Commander to version 0.7.7.3.

Since launching into Early Access, and going by your feedback, we urgently wanted to improve the combat dynamics of Suspects. Today's patch addresses that with an adjustment to the AI that adds an extra decision-making step to the Suspect's functioning in firefights.

Next, we wanted to enhance the visuals some things related specifically to fired shots. You'll see this mostly in new and improved blood-related effects as well as the flight of fired bullets.

SWAT Commander v.0.7.7.3 - Patch Notes:

AI

  • Adjusted reaction time of Suspects and their decision to start shooting depending on the difficulty level

EQUIPMENT

  • Added additional animations of weapon movement towards and away from the player when walking

VFX

  • Updated effects of bullets hitting unprotected parts of the body

  • Updated bullet flight effect and tracer

  • Fixed issues with injury effects not spawning on some character models

We're working hard on more content for the game, so stand by for further updates. The next one will give you the option to adopt a brand new perspective in SWAT Commander…

