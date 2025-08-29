Soundtrack added!
Update notes via Steam Community
The table exploration phase of the game has its own soundtrack. Planning on adding a third and then allowing all three to play in a sequence throughout the game itself. And.. simultaneously working on the next stage of the game...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2291661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update