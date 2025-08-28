Hello! Version 0.0.10.0 is now live for Playtest Round 3!



VERSION 0.0.10.0

* Redesigned Lonnehart Village.

* Redesigned various Enemy Ai systems.

* Improved Enemy crowd juggling behaviours (Enemies now circle the player and can no longer attack at the same time).

* Improved Enemy de-aggro system.

* Added new circling behaviours.

* Improved technicals for better overall Ai reliability.

* Added new Blinkstone Skeleton intro Cutscene.

* Added portrait for Damien in the Quest Log.

* Added additional unique Parrying animations for specific Weapon types.

* Added Parry Reward explanation tooltips in the Inventory.

* Adjusted Waking on the Altar cinematic to fix flickering VFX.

* Adjusted Parry Reward counts for Weapon types.

* Chanting motif now correctly stops after the Boss is defeated.

* Bandits can now be staggered.

* Cage Spellcasters now have Attack Alerts.

* NPC ! Signs now disappear with distance.

* Changed Blinkstone Skeleton model seen in the Orb.

* Changed Parry Reward UI.

* Changed default / concrete footstep sounds.

* Improved Parrying feedback.

* Improved Plinth interaction.

* Improved Ai patrolling behaviours.

* Improved Ai to prevent enemies attacking / targeting through walls.

* Fixed being able to control the player during the intro Altar cutscene.

* Fixed unclamped Debug Password input box (no more Homestuck script).

* Fixed Ai not alerting to sounds during certain states.

* Fixed player's Blood Thistle duplicating over levels.

* Fixed NPC spells homing in on other ally NPCs.

* Fixed texture error in Bandit model.

* Fixed Enemy knockback not knocking Player off ladders.

* Fixed Enemies not breaking Patrols when hit with Magic.

* Fixed Enemy Ai breaking if staggering them while "waking" from idle animation.

Thanks for playing ❤