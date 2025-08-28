Hello! Version 0.0.10.0 is now live for Playtest Round 3!
VERSION 0.0.10.0
* Redesigned Lonnehart Village.
* Redesigned various Enemy Ai systems.
* Improved Enemy crowd juggling behaviours (Enemies now circle the player and can no longer attack at the same time).
* Improved Enemy de-aggro system.
* Added new circling behaviours.
* Improved technicals for better overall Ai reliability.
* Added new Blinkstone Skeleton intro Cutscene.
* Added portrait for Damien in the Quest Log.
* Added additional unique Parrying animations for specific Weapon types.
* Added Parry Reward explanation tooltips in the Inventory.
* Adjusted Waking on the Altar cinematic to fix flickering VFX.
* Adjusted Parry Reward counts for Weapon types.
* Chanting motif now correctly stops after the Boss is defeated.
* Bandits can now be staggered.
* Cage Spellcasters now have Attack Alerts.
* NPC ! Signs now disappear with distance.
* Changed Blinkstone Skeleton model seen in the Orb.
* Changed Parry Reward UI.
* Changed default / concrete footstep sounds.
* Improved Parrying feedback.
* Improved Plinth interaction.
* Improved Ai patrolling behaviours.
* Improved Ai to prevent enemies attacking / targeting through walls.
* Fixed being able to control the player during the intro Altar cutscene.
* Fixed unclamped Debug Password input box (no more Homestuck script).
* Fixed Ai not alerting to sounds during certain states.
* Fixed player's Blood Thistle duplicating over levels.
* Fixed NPC spells homing in on other ally NPCs.
* Fixed texture error in Bandit model.
* Fixed Enemy knockback not knocking Player off ladders.
* Fixed Enemies not breaking Patrols when hit with Magic.
* Fixed Enemy Ai breaking if staggering them while "waking" from idle animation.
Thanks for playing ❤
