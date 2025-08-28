KILL THE MUSIC v1.23

This update focuses on Achievements, Balance and Beat Sync Polish.

BEAT ADJUST MENU AND BEAT SYNC

Slight adjustment to beat circle animation speed and ease.

Additional beat sync polish passes on All Songs.

Added more adjustment steps to Beat Adjust to “Beat Delay Value”

BALANCE CHANGES

Set Keyboard 2 (Bonnie) starting condition to "Active always" causing the keyboard to move even when player has multiple instruments.

Reduced Absurdity 1 to 3 enemy laser/projectile/dash damage slightly to decrease difficulty spike.

Reduced and Tuned Knockback for Guitar 2 (Laura) to reduce enemies getting knocked into player.

Remove Drum 3 (Chloe) negative character condition (gets hurt by items). We want to rework her mechanics in the future.

Increased Boss Health and Fragment Reward difference between difficulty options.

Boss Health increased across the board for longer boss fights.

Kill Quotas increased across the board for longer rounds.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where Achievements did not trigger on unlock toggle (for Day 1 players, please re-toggle unlocks to trigger Achievements).

Fixed issue where the Boss would sometimes take no actions during boss fights.

Fixed issue where the Player can get momentarily "stuck" during boss fights when using solo.

Fixed issue where Boss Hand Slam Attack would scale with player Anger Level.

Fixed issue where Boss Hand Slam hitbox was larger than the warning area.

Fixed issue where "Clear \[X/20] Songs starting run as Laura to UNLOCK \[GUITAR MAGIC CIRCLE (COMBO)]" appears twice in the unlock list.

Fixed issue where game does not immediately save after credits.

Fixed issue where Keyboard 2 (Bonnie) activating Solo will produce an additional keyboard but it will not move.

Fixed issue where Drum 2 (Tommy) character condition (Low HP Threshold 75%) was not correctly functioning.

Fixed issue where Bass/Keyboard/Guitar burst was incorrectly causing combo to tick down.

Fixed issue where defeating Death during scythe throw attack will cause SFX to persist into the cutscene.

Fixed issue where Hold Attacks will sometimes not trigger on hold.

Fixed issue where Upgrade Heals healed flat value instead of percentage value.

Fixed issue where Round Start Heal would sometimes not heal.

Fixed issue where locked character message: “'Clear Absurdity X to unlock” value was inaccurate.