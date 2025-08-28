KILL THE MUSIC v1.23
This update focuses on Achievements, Balance and Beat Sync Polish.
BEAT ADJUST MENU AND BEAT SYNC
Added Beat Adjust Menu “Perfect Beat Window” setting.
Added Beat Adjust Menu “Double Time” toggle.
Added more adjustment steps to Beat Adjust to “Beat Delay Value”
Additional beat sync polish passes on All Songs.
Slight adjustment to beat circle animation speed and ease.
BALANCE CHANGES
Kill Quotas increased across the board for longer rounds.
Boss Health increased across the board for longer boss fights.
Increased Boss Health and Fragment Reward difference between difficulty options.
Drum 3 (Chloe) projectile duration is increased significantly.
Remove Drum 3 (Chloe) negative character condition (gets hurt by items). We want to rework her mechanics in the future.
Reduced and Tuned Knockback for Guitar 2 (Laura) to reduce enemies getting knocked into player.
Reduced Absurdity 1 to 3 enemy laser/projectile/dash damage slightly to decrease difficulty spike.
Set Keyboard 1 (Rachel) starting condition to "Hold Attacks mark enemies"
Set Keyboard 2 (Bonnie) starting condition to "Active always" causing the keyboard to move even when player has multiple instruments.
BUG FIXES
Fixed issue where Achievements did not trigger on unlock toggle (for Day 1 players, please re-toggle unlocks to trigger Achievements).
Fixed issue where the Boss would sometimes take no actions during boss fights.
Fixed issue where the Player can get momentarily "stuck" during boss fights when using solo.
Fixed issue where Boss Hand Slam Attack would scale with player Anger Level.
Fixed issue where Boss Hand Slam hitbox was larger than the warning area.
Fixed issue where "Clear \[X/20] Songs starting run as Laura to UNLOCK \[GUITAR MAGIC CIRCLE (COMBO)]" appears twice in the unlock list.
Fixed issue where game does not immediately save after credits.
Fixed issue where Keyboard 2 (Bonnie) activating Solo will produce an additional keyboard but it will not move.
Fixed issue where Drum 2 (Tommy) character condition (Low HP Threshold 75%) was not correctly functioning.
Fixed issue where Bass/Keyboard/Guitar burst was incorrectly causing combo to tick down.
Fixed issue where defeating Death during scythe throw attack will cause SFX to persist into the cutscene.
Fixed issue where Hold Attacks will sometimes not trigger on hold.
Fixed issue where Upgrade Heals healed flat value instead of percentage value.
Fixed issue where Round Start Heal would sometimes not heal.
Fixed issue where locked character message: “'Clear Absurdity X to unlock” value was inaccurate.
Fixed issue where skipping cutscenes at certain points would result in cutscene SFX persisting in the main menu
Next up we’ll be focusing on Boss Variety and New Upgrades!
Stay Tuned,
Nikko Nikko
Changed files in this update