Hi everyone, just a couple of performance related tweaks!



-Added more shaders to the precompilation that happens behind the scenes in the main menu, this should reduce stutters for new players, and maybe some returning players too. Note that Unreal Engine 4 doesn’t support this for some raytracing shaders, so RT players may get stutters on occasion (but once the stutters happen the shader gets saved and it shouldn’t happen in future plays).



-Reduced resolution on some new textures like submarine and deployable lift.

