29 August 2025 Build 19773388 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone, just a couple of performance related tweaks!

-Added more shaders to the precompilation that happens behind the scenes in the main menu, this should reduce stutters for new players, and maybe some returning players too. Note that Unreal Engine 4 doesn’t support this for some raytracing shaders, so RT players may get stutters on occasion (but once the stutters happen the shader gets saved and it shouldn’t happen in future plays).

-Reduced resolution on some new textures like submarine and deployable lift.

